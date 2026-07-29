Russia’s main domestic security agency has charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov with aiding terrorism and placed him on an international wanted list, escalating the country’s crackdown on the messaging platform amid tightening internet controls, according to AP.

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The move comes as Russian authorities continue restricting access to Telegram, one of the country’s most widely used messaging apps, as part of broader efforts to strengthen state oversight of online platforms following the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

FSB accuses Telegram of failing to remove terror-linked content

In a statement, the Federal Security Service (FSB) alleged that Telegram had failed to remove “numerous channels, chats and bots” that were allegedly being used by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, terrorist groups and extremist organisations.

According to the agency, these channels were used to coordinate acts of sabotage, terrorism, cyberfraud and other criminal activities inside Russia. The FSB also claimed that Ukrainian security services had used a dating chatbot on Telegram to recruit Russian citizens for attacks on law enforcement agencies and other acts of sabotage.

The agency said 46 users, aged between 12 and 22, had been detained across Russia since July 2025 in connection with alleged offences including arson and attacks on police personnel.

Earlier this year, Durov said Russian authorities had opened a criminal case against him and accused them of using fabricated allegations to justify tighter restrictions on Telegram.

He alleged that the move was aimed at “suppress the right to privacy and free speech.”

If convicted under Russian law, Durov could face life imprisonment.

Telegram restrictions intensify as Russia expands internet controls

Telegram has not yet responded to the latest allegations. According to the company’s website, Telegram is headquartered in Dubai, where Durov, who holds French and UAE citizenship, currently resides.

Over the past few years, Russia has tightened control over the digital space through new laws, platform bans and technical restrictions. Social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and X have been banned, while YouTube has been throttled. Messaging platforms such as Signal and Viber have also been blocked, and restrictions have been imposed on WhatsApp and Telegram.

Russia has simultaneously promoted its domestic messaging platform MAX, which officials describe as an integrated platform for messaging, government services and digital payments. Critics, however, argue that the service could enable extensive government surveillance because it shares user data with authorities upon request and lacks end-to-end encryption.

Durov has also faced legal scrutiny outside Russia. In 2024, he was arrested in Paris over allegations that Telegram was being used for criminal activities, including drug trafficking and the distribution of child sexual abuse material. He later said he returned to Dubai in March 2025 after spending several months in France.

At the time, the Kremlin criticised France’s actions against Durov.

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“I know that many countries have raised concerns about the platform being used in certain ways by certain individuals and entities whose activities could harm the economy or security of certain countries. I think the Russian government might also have had some questions,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in September 2024, accordinh to AP.

“But all platforms of this kind are guilty of this. If this is what they’re doing to Durov, then others should probably be arrested,” he added, describing the French government’s actions as “not entirely clear to me, as they are selective.”