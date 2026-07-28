18:24 (IST) 29 Jul 2026

The United States and Saudi Arabia jointly struck Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq on Wednesday, the first U.S. airstrikes in the Middle East since President Donald Trump suspended the U.S. bombing campaign against Iran last week. Iran, for its part, said it had fired on U.S. bases in Jordan and at ships in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Trump to promise retaliatory strikes against Iran, which earlier reported a U.S. projectile hitting its northwestern city of Piranshahr near the Iraqi border, Reuters reported.

"We'll be hitting them hard," Trump told Fox News, adding, however, about the possibility of future talks with Iran: "We're going to let them keep talking." In a diplomatic setback, Tehran earlier rejected an Omani proposal to jointly manage the strait.

With renewed fighting and no quick end in ⁠sight to ​the war that broke out in February, oil prices rose sharply for the first time since last week.