- US Central Command said Iran fired multiple ballistic missiles at US forces in the Middle East in an attempted “surprise attack.” All missiles were intercepted.
- Benjamin Netanyahu called his talks with Donald Trump “one of the best conversations” they have had, saying both sides remain closely aligned on Iran and security issues.
- Ukrainian and Iranian foreign ministers spoke by phone and both signalled they want to avoid further escalation after Ukraine’s recent strike on what Tehran said was an Iranian vessel.
- Iran’s acting defence minister claimed its defence production lines are “more active than ever,” despite US claims that strikes had severely damaged the country’s military industry.
- Iran threatened to block ships linked to countries or companies using frozen Iranian assets from passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
- Iranian officials are urging people to cut energy use as the country faces possible power outages after losing around 230 million cubic metres per day of natural gas production capacity since the war began.
- US oil futures jumped more than 4% to above $82 a barrel after the US military confirmed an Iranian missile attack. Brent crude also rose above $88.
- A tanker reported hearing an explosion while sailing through the Red Sea, according to UKMTO. The crew was safe and no environmental damage was reported.
- Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed the US has stopped Israel from targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure due to concerns over economic and energy fallout.
|Crude Oil
|Brent
|Natural Gas
|Gasoline
|82.179
|87.164
|2.6429
|3.3655
Netanyahu meets US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington, his office said, sharing photographs of the meeting on X without disclosing details. The meeting comes a day after Netanyahu held closed-door talks at the White House with US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Hegseth amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today, at Blair House in Washington, with US Secretary of War @PeteHegseth. pic.twitter.com/seBoZHuzq6— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 29, 2026
Egypt says Damietta port fire contained, no casualties reported
Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said a fire that broke out on a tugboat and a storage vessel at Damietta port was brought under control immediately, with no casualties reported. The ministry said firefighting and safety teams responded in line with emergency protocols and successfully contained the incident.
Six Iranian advisers killed in US-Saudi strike on Iraq: AP
Six Iranian military advisers were killed in a joint US-Saudi strike in Iraq, according to two Iraqi militia officials quoted by the Associated Press. The reported deaths come amid escalating regional tensions following renewed military action involving Iran, the United States and its allies.
Iran fires missiles at US forces as Washington, Saudi Arabia strike Tehran-backed militias in Iraq
Iran on early Wednesday launched a fresh barrage of missiles targeting US forces in the Middle East after the United States and Saudi Arabia carried out strikes on Tehran-backed militias in Iraq. The attacks reportedly killed at least 20 militia fighters, while two Iraqi militia officials told the Associated Press that six Iranian military advisers were also killed in the joint operation, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions.
US imposes fresh Iran sanctions, targets eight tankers and 10 entities
The United States has announced a new round of Iran-related sanctions, targeting eight tankers and 10 entities, according to the US Treasury Department. The measures are part of Washington's continued efforts to tighten pressure on Iran by disrupting networks linked to its energy and shipping sectors.
Iraqi armed group threatens retaliation after US-Saudi strikes, calls for expulsion of US forces
Harakat al-Nujaba, an Iran-aligned armed group within Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces, has condemned the US-Saudi strikes, vowing to avenge those killed. The group called for the immediate expulsion of US forces from Iraq, an end to cooperation with Saudi Arabia, and the deployment of advanced air defence systems, while threatening retaliatory attacks against US and Saudi interests.
Oil surges nearly 7% as renewed Middle East airstrikes fuel supply concerns
Oil prices jumped nearly 7% on Wednesday after fresh airstrikes in the Middle East dampened hopes of an early end to the US-Israeli war with Iran, stoking fears of supply disruptions. Brent crude rose 6.9% to $89.93 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 6.7% to $84.60. The rally was also supported by industry data showing a decline in US crude inventories, adding to concerns over tightening global supplies.
Fear of war's spread as US, Saudi hit Iran-backed fighters in Iraq: Reuters
The United States and Saudi Arabia jointly struck Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq on Wednesday, the first U.S. airstrikes in the Middle East since President Donald Trump suspended the U.S. bombing campaign against Iran last week. Iran, for its part, said it had fired on U.S. bases in Jordan and at ships in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Trump to promise retaliatory strikes against Iran, which earlier reported a U.S. projectile hitting its northwestern city of Piranshahr near the Iraqi border, Reuters reported.
"We'll be hitting them hard," Trump told Fox News, adding, however, about the possibility of future talks with Iran: "We're going to let them keep talking." In a diplomatic setback, Tehran earlier rejected an Omani proposal to jointly manage the strait.
With renewed fighting and no quick end in sight to the war that broke out in February, oil prices rose sharply for the first time since last week.
Euro zone bond rally ends as oil prices rise amid renewed Middle East tensions
Euro zone government bonds on Wednesday snapped a three-day rally as renewed attacks in the Middle East pushed oil prices higher and investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, Reuters reported. The benchmark 10-year German Bund yield rose 3 basis points to 3.14% after retreating from a 15-year high earlier this month.
European bond markets have largely tracked developments in the Gulf conflict, with fluctuations in oil and gas prices continuing to drive investor sentiment.
Qatar condemns attacks on Saudi oil facilities, reaffirms solidarity with Riyadh
Qatar has condemned the attacks by Iranian proxy groups on oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, calling them a "blatant violation of Saudi sovereignty" and a "flagrant breach of international law". In a statement, Doha reaffirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and said it supported any measures taken by Riyadh to safeguard its sovereignty and national security.
Major Gulf fighting restarts as US and Saudi strike Iran's allies in Iraq
The United States launched on Wednesday its first airstrikes in the Middle East since suspending its bombing campaign last week, hitting Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq jointly with Saudi Arabia, while Tehran spurned an Omani plan to manage the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
Iran said it had fired on ships in the strait and at U.S. bases in Jordan, and oil prices rose again as renewed combat and diplomatic setbacks signalled no quick end to the war the United States and Israel started in February.
Washington and Riyadh said they had jointly struck Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq in retaliation for drone attacks on Saudi oil targets.
Ships transiting via Bab el-Mandeb strait at highest in a week: Reuters
Thirty-nine commodity ships passed through the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Tuesday, the highest number since July 19, while five transited on Wednesday, preliminary shipping data showed, with only a few transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. Two of the five ships exiting the Bab el-Mandeb on July 29 were carrying crude oil, including very large crude carrier (VLCC) Sophia and the Aframax tanker Ocean Laureate.
Separately, of the 39 ships passing through on July 28, 20 ships entered the strait while 17 exited, according to ship-tracking data from analytics firm Kpler. Among those exiting, three were Aframax tankers carrying crude. The Aisopos and Gustav exited to the Gulf of Aden, each carrying more than 750,000 barrels of oil, while the Karachi is carrying around 430,000 barrels of crude bound for Pakistan.
Israeli forces raid West Bank town, use tear gas and stun grenades
Israeli forces have launched another raid in the occupied West Bank, targeting the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem.
According to the Wafa news agency, Israeli troops used stun grenades and tear gas in several neighbourhoods during the operation.
In a separate incident south of Hebron, Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian man and his son while they were herding sheep in an area surrounded by an illegal settlement.
The latest operations come amid a wider escalation in violence across the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces and settlers have carried out attacks and raids in several Palestinian towns, including areas in the Ramallah and el-Bireh governorates.
Explainer: What is Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF)?
The Popular Mobilisation Forces, also known as the PMF or al-Hashd al-Shaabi, is an umbrella organisation made up of mostly Shia armed groups in Iraq. Some of its factions have close links to Iran.
The group is estimated to have around 238,000 fighters and includes several powerful armed factions, including Kataib Hezbollah, the al-Nujaba movement, Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada and Kataeb Imam Ali.
Many of these groups trace their origins to Iraq's resistance against the US occupation.
The PMF alliance emerged in 2014 after Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani issued a fatwa calling on Iraqis to help fight ISIL, also known as ISIS, which at the time controlled large parts of Iraq and Syria.
The territory controlled by ISIL was roughly the size of England and included the major Iraqi city of Mosul.
The PMF was formally brought under Iraq's armed forces in 2016. Several of its factions also operate under a loose alliance known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.
Since the start of the US and Israeli war against Iran, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed near-daily attacks against what it calls the "enemy", including attacks targeting US military bases and diplomatic missions.
The US military has also carried out several strikes against PMF bases hosting Iran-aligned groups, killing dozens of fighters.
Iraq's PMF calls US-Saudi strikes a 'dangerous escalation'
Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces has condemned the joint US-Saudi strikes on its positions across the country, calling the attacks a "highly dangerous escalation".
The armed group said its headquarters in several regions of Iraq were targeted, causing casualties and damage to its facilities.
The PMF accused the US and Saudi Arabia of violating Iraq's sovereignty and attacking the country's official security institutions.
The group said relevant authorities were monitoring the situation as teams continued assessing the damage and determining the full number of casualties.
US-Saudi strikes kill eight PMF members in Nineveh, group says
The Popular Mobilisation Forces' command in Iraq's Nineveh province says eight of its members were killed in the joint US-Saudi strikes.
The PMF said four more members were wounded in the attacks in the northern Iraqi province.
The casualties were reported after the group accused US and Saudi forces of targeting its headquarters in several parts of Iraq.
Netanyahu calls Trump meeting 'one of the best' as he rejects talk of US-Israel tensions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described his latest meeting with US President Donald Trump as "one of the best" meetings the two leaders have ever had.
Speaking to Fox News, Netanyahu rejected suggestions that there are growing differences between Washington and Jerusalem.
"I always hate to disappoint our would-be critics who are trying to find cracks in our alliance," Netanyahu said, adding that what they find instead is "a wall of granite".
Netanyahu said the US and Israel remain focused on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
"We don't want to see this fanatic regime in Tehran have nuclear weapons to threaten every American and to threaten the peace of the world, and to threaten the existence of Israel," he said.
He added that the shared US-Israel goal would be achieved "either through diplomatic means or other means".
Netanyahu has now visited the White House eight times since Trump returned to office, more than any other foreign leader.
Saudi Arabia calls Iran-backed attacks 'irresponsible escalation'
Saudi Arabia has defended its decision to launch retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq, saying the attacks were carried out in coordination with the US Central Command.
The Saudi Ministry of Defence said the strikes came in response to repeated drone attacks on its territory, particularly in the country's oil-producing regions.
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the timing of the latest drone attacks was particularly concerning as Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Jordan were trying to work together to reduce tensions during a five-day pause in hostilities.
The ministry accused "Iran-affiliated terrorist militias" of choosing an "irresponsible escalatory" approach instead.
Riyadh has reaffirmed its right to self-defence and said it will respond at a time it considers appropriate.
Traffic through Bab el-Mandeb reaches highest level since July 19
Shipping traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait has reached its highest daily level since July 19, according to shipping data cited by Reuters.
A total of 37 commodity vessels passed through the strategic waterway on Tuesday, with 20 ships entering the strait and 17 leaving it. The figures, based on data from analytics firm Kpler, do not include very large crude carriers (VLCCs) or liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.
Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, however, remains at a very low level.
The latest data comes as Yemen's Houthis claimed they had fired ballistic missiles at a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea, following earlier attacks targeting oil facilities.
Netanyahu and Zelenskyy attend funeral of US Senator Lindsey Graham
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a memorial service in Washington, DC, for the late US Senator Lindsey Graham.
Both leaders had met President Donald Trump at the White House earlier in the day before attending the funeral at Washington National Cathedral.
Graham, a Republican senator from South Carolina, was a prominent and sometimes controversial supporter of both Israel and Ukraine during his time in Congress.
Netanyahu was also photographed speaking with Zelenskyy before the service. He was later seen talking with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Iran says Ukrainian attack on Iranian ship was 'unintentional'
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Ukraine has assured Tehran that an attack on an Iranian ship was unintentional and that Kyiv does not want the situation to escalate.
Araghchi said he received the assurance during a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
In a post on X, Araghchi said Iran also does not want an escalation but made clear that any attack on Iranian citizens or interests would be unacceptable.
"There must be restitution for losses," he said.
Sybiha earlier described his conversation with Araghchi as "frank" and "direct", as both sides discussed the incident and its potential consequences.
Iran rejects Trump's frozen funds plan, warns ships over Hormuz transit
Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that ships damaged by Iran in the Gulf could be compensated using frozen Iranian funds.
In a video shared by AlJazeera, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesperson, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, warned that any vessel that accepts such funds could be barred from passing through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
The warning adds to growing tensions around the vital waterway, through which a major share of the world's oil supplies passes.
US official: Strikes send 'clear message' to Iran-backed groups
A US official said the IRGC had directed attacks against Saudi partners since the weekend without any provocation.
“This is a clear message that we will not let those attempts go unanswered,” the official told CNN.
Saudi Arabia warns it will respond to attacks
Saudi Arabia said it does not want the conflict to escalate but warned that it will respond to any aggression against the kingdom.
“Saudi Arabia does not seek escalation but will respond to any aggression against it,” the Saudi Defence Ministry said.
US confirms joint strikes with Saudi Arabia in eastern Iraq
US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that US and Saudi forces carried out joint precision strikes against what it called “Iran-aligned terrorists” in Iraq.
CENTCOM said US and Saudi fighter aircraft hit multiple weapons and logistics sites across eastern Iraq. The targets were allegedly used by groups that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had directed to attack US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.
The strikes came in response to more than 30 IRGC-directed drone attacks over the past 72 hours, according to CENTCOM.
Saudi Arabia says it launched joint strikes with the US on Iran-backed groups in Iraq
Saudi Arabia says it carried out “limited, targeted strikes” alongside the US against Iran-backed militias in Iraq on Wednesday.
The Saudi Ministry of Defense said the strikes targeted groups linked to attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Earlier, Riyadh said its air defences had intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraq that were targeting oil facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia.
US says Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles in 'surprise attack' on US forces
The US military's Central Command, or CENTCOM, says Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched multiple ballistic missiles in what it described as an "attempted surprise attack" against US forces stationed in the Middle East.
According to CENTCOM, all of the missiles were intercepted before they could hit their intended targets.
The US military said its forces in the region remain on alert and are maintaining a "high state of readiness" amid the latest escalation.
The attack comes at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, despite recent efforts to pause hostilities and explore a possible diplomatic path.
US oil prices jump more than 4% after Iran confirms missile attack on US forces
US oil futures have surged by more than 4%, climbing above $82 a barrel after the US military confirmed that Iran had launched a ballistic missile attack targeting US forces in the Middle East.
The sharp rise came after oil prices had fallen earlier on Tuesday, following Washington's surprise decision to suspend air strikes on Iran on Saturday. Markets had been closely watching reports of renewed diplomatic efforts and possible talks between Washington and Tehran.
Brent crude futures also moved sharply higher after news of the Iranian attack emerged. Brent is now trading above $88 a barrel as investors assess the risk of a fresh escalation in the region and its possible impact on global energy supplies.
Protesters gather in Washington against Netanyahu-Trump meeting
A small group of demonstrators gathered near the White House in Washington, DC, to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US capital and his meeting with President Donald Trump.
The protesters held placards criticising Netanyahu and calling him a "war criminal" as the Israeli prime minister held talks with Trump at the White House.
Iran deputy FM says Tehran will consider 'any action' to retain control of Hormuz Strait
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran would consider "any action," including a resumption of war, to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz. He said opening a southern shipping lane near Oman's coast would undermine Iran's sovereignty and added that "any European ship" approaching the strait would be a "legitimate target," according to Iran's Fars news agency.