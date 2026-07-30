In a bid to transform what he described as “one of the worst airports anywhere in the world” into “the best with some hard work,” US President Donald Trump rolled out a massive $22.5 billion overhaul plan to rebuild Washington Dulles International Airport. As the plan prepares to take off, the investment program marks a historic collaboration between the US Department of Transportation (USDOT), the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) and United Airlines.

The formal revelation comes after US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy confirmed the federal government’s $22 billion makeover plan for Dulles in May. The Washington Dulles airport serves as the main international gateway for America’s capital region. It was also the fastest-growing large US airport by passenger traffic last year, hitting a record of handling 29 million total passengers, up 6.4%. United makes up the largest carrier at the airport, handling about 70% of the traffic, according to Reuters.

Joined by United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at the White House on Wednesday (US time), Trump made a case for the airport’s “major and long overdue renovation and reconstruction.” In what is emerging as one of the largest US airport overhauls ever laid out, the Trump administration assured the massive investment project will generate billions of dollars in economic opportunity, create thousands of “good paying” jobs, unlock hundreds of new flights and consolidate the location’s identity as a premier aviation hub.

The long-awaited announcement was unveiled this week after an extensive review of more than 30 proposals submitted in response to the US Department of Transportation’s December call to action.

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Here are the full details of the Washington Dulles airport overhaul plan, which, according to the Trump government, will solidify the “Golden Age of Travel.”

Trump’s redesign plan for Washington Dulles airport revealed – What all is included?

As laid out on the official ‘Dulles International Airport Transportation Project’ page, the “gateway to the US capital” will have over five million square feet of new or renovated space and world-class airport amenities by the time the overhaul is completed. The USDOT’s “timeline to transportation” indicates that the redesign will take place in phases over several years, as the Airport Authority, United Airlines and other airlines and airport partners work together to move construction forward.

“This new construction effort builds upon the multiyear Dulles Master Plan, developed in consultation with our airline partners, to modernise Washington’s main international airport,” said Jack Potter, President and CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, in a statement. “We are grateful for the Trump administration’s interest in accelerating the pace and scope of our plans, and we look forward to building new facilities that will be a source of pride for our nation.”

To ensure a smoother start to passengers’ trips, the overhaul is set to enhance close-in parking space, modernised check-in facilities and state-of-the-art TSA security screening convenient to concourses and gates. As moving through Dulles is made easier for flyers, new AeroTrain connections and improved walkability between the terminal and concourses have been guaranteed, in addition to retiring mobile lounges, which ferry passengers between gates and planes.

The new airport plan will make way for additional concourses to expand flight capacity and serve more destinations worldwide. Other additions will include amenities ranging from a walkable path to a larger US Customs facility. More dining and shopping options will be available for passengers to enjoy. The incoming redesign, with more lounge spaces, especially centres on one of the largest United Polaris Lounges in the world as a major highlight.

With Trump personally involved in the redesign, the new airport plans include five new terminals set to replace the four existing ones. Talks of a massive 32,000-space parking garage are already stealing headlines as the American president recognised its potential of becoming the largest garage in the world.

“We’re building a massive nine-story, eight-story, 10-story. We’re not sure yet – but we’re building a garage, that is a parking garage that will be right next to the terminal,’ Trump said. “You’ll walk right across the street, and you’ll have a glass bridge, a number of glass bridges that will go right into the terminal. Right now, you have to walk so far.”

“By partnering with United Airlines and MWAA, we will create thousands of jobs and build a world-class airport filled with stunning architecture, efficient security screenings, hundreds of new flights, and improved mobility – all while preserving Dulles’ iconic primary terminal. Say goodbye to those stale concourses, endless walkways, and those absurd mobile lounges, and say hello to a state-of-the-art facility that will inspire millions of flyers for generations to come,” stated Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Current status: Washington Dulles Airport project

According to the official USDOT website, significant “modernisation” work is already underway at the airport. Later this year, the first segment of the new Concourse E will open with 14 new United gates, allowing the airline to expand its international network, provide direct access to the airport’s AeroTrain system and debut new and enhanced passenger lounges.

As per conversations in the Oval Office this week, the project could be completed in two years.

The US president affirmed Wednesday that “cost was no object” in the design plans. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority chief suggested that the project may even be completed without any federal dollars. “This is going to be airport-generated dollars, airline contributions,” Jack Potter said.

The Washington Dulles makeover project adds to a grand list of reconstruction plans Trump has taken under his wing. Construction projects during his second term have so far entailed tearing down the White House’s East Wing to make room for the 90,000-sq-ft White House ballroom and repainting the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

In addition to his plans to remodel the pool in question, the POTUS even proposed a 250-foot “Triumphal Arch” near Arlington National Cemetery at Memorial Circle on Columbus Island. The MAGA leader even involved himself in refurbishing the Kennedy Centre, leading up to a federal judge’s ruling that Trump illegally added his name to the structure.

Intensifying his campaign to attach his name to various government properties, Trump even had Palm Beach International Airport in Florida officially renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport.