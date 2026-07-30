Elon Musk is stepping back into US politics ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, this time with a major effort to help Republicans get more voters to the polls. Musk is bringing back his political group, America PAC, which spent more than $260 million helping Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election, Axios reported.

The move comes as Republicans face the possibility of losing control of the House of Representatives or the Senate. If Democrats take control of either chamber, they could block parts of Trump’s legislative agenda and launch hearings and investigations into his administration.

Musk to bring back America PAC

Musk’s donations through America PAC made him the biggest individual political donor in a single US election cycle in history. James Blair, Trump’s senior political adviser, said America PAC played an important role in the Republican campaign in 2024.

The focus this time is door-to-door campaigning, digital ads and direct mail. The goal will be to bring out Republican voters, especially people who are less likely to vote in an election year without a presidential race.

“America PAC was an essential partner for our historic GOTV operation in 2024, and their return for 2026 is a huge boost for Republicans across the country,” Blair told Axios.

“We will again outsmart our opponents and ruthlessly execute our mission for the GOP between now and Election Day,” he added.

Republicans have a big money advantage

Musk’s return will give Republicans another financial boost as they try to hold on to control of Congress. Republican super PACs and campaign committees currently have more than a $300 million cash advantage over Democratic groups. That figure does not include another $400 million held by Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC.

Republicans are hoping this financial advantage can help them overcome a political climate that could favour Democrats in the midterms.

Trump’s low approval ratings, particularly on the economy and the Iran war, have raised concerns that Republicans could lose control of the House and possibly the Senate in November.

America PAC plans to focus on getting voters out

According to Axios, Musk has been talking with Trump’s political team about how he can help the Republican Party in the midterms. America PAC said it knocked on more than 10 million doors during the 2024 election campaign across more than half a dozen swing states.

This time, the group plans to work alongside other Republican political organisations. Its main job will be getting voters to actually cast their ballots. That could allow other Republican groups to spend more of their time and money on television advertising instead of focusing heavily on voter turnout operations.

Musk’s effort will likely be led by Chris Young, his top political adviser.

Musk’s relationship with Trump has changed

Musk’s return to the Republican political operation comes after a major falling-out with Trump. The Tesla boss spent about four months leading the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, before his relationship with the president broke down.

At one point, he even suggested creating a third political party that could work against Republicans. But the relationship between Musk and Trump has improved over the past year.

By the end of 2025, Musk had started contributing to Republican candidates again. He also gave $10 million to Kentucky Republican Senate candidate Nate Morris.

Morris later dropped out of the Senate race after accepting a job in the Trump administration. Andrew Romeo, a spokesperson for America PAC, said the group was happy to work with Trump’s political team and other Republican organisations again.

“The president’s political team and the rest of the GOP apparatus have built a top-notch operation that will put Republicans in a strong position to buck history and retain control of Congress this fall, and we’re excited to again be part of the team,” Romeo told Axios.