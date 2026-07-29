The Trump administration on Tuesday announced new restrictions on Chinese-made robots and power inverters, saying the move is needed to protect the US artificial intelligence industry from national security threats and bring the manufacturing of important technologies back to the country, Reuters reported.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced the measures on Tuesday afternoon. The new rules block the import of new Chinese humanoid robots and four-legged robots, also known as quadruped robots.

Trump drew global attention to China’s technology threat during his first term, raising concerns over intellectual property theft and possible spying by companies such as Huawei. However, his approach toward Beijing has been softer in his second term, especially after China’s use of rare earth export controls last year.

US bans new Chinese robots

The move comes amid the Trump administration trying to protect the US AI supply chain from possible threats linked to China, including supply disruptions, data theft and cyberattacks. It also wants companies to move more manufacturing to the US.

The restrictions also cover connected power inverters. These devices are important because they help renewable energy sources and batteries connect to electricity grids. They are also used in equipment that powers data centres.

“These devices could create supply chain vulnerabilities that could disrupt US economic and national security and could create a cybersecurity risk that threatens American critical infrastructure,” the FCC said in a statement.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr added, “The FCC will continue to do our part to secure America’s critical supply chains.”

China pushes back against the US move

China has strongly criticised the new restrictions. The Chinese embassy in Washington said Beijing “urges the United States to heed the objective and rational voices of the business communities in both countries” and “stop smearing Chinese companies and threatening them with sanctions.”

China’s government will “take all necessary measures in response to any action that causes material harm to its interests,” the embassy said.

The US restrictions come as experts expect humanoid robots with AI-powered “brains” to become more common in homes, businesses and factories.

At the same time, the rapid growth of data centres in the US is expected to increase demand for reliable power inverters.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also warned that Chinese AI companies could face US sanctions if they are found to have stolen American intellectual property.

US officials are also worried about becoming too dependent on China for key technologies, similar to what happened with rare earth minerals.

China dominates the supply of many rare earth minerals that are important for technology manufacturing. Beijing has previously used its control over these materials to gain leverage in international negotiations.

Chinese robot maker Unitree in focus

The new robot restrictions are expected to affect Unitree, a Chinese company that is one of the world’s leading humanoid robot makers.

According to Counterpoint Research, Unitree has just under 20% of the global humanoid robot market. It is one of three Chinese companies that currently dominate the young but fast-growing industry.

The company was recently added to the Pentagon’s list of companies that are allegedly backed by the Chinese military.

The company has also recently partnered with Nvidia to use the chipmaker’s advanced Blackwell technology to power the AI “brain” of a Unitree robot.

Nvidia has said that data collected by the robots will remain in the US. It has also said that Unitree’s biggest customers are US universities and research organisations.

US lawmakers and China hawks fear Chinese-made robots could spy on American industries, steal sensitive data or disrupt critical systems. The FCC said such robots could be used to “surveil Americans” or be remotely controlled by foreign intelligence services. Rep. John Moolenaar backed the move, saying it “protects our country and strengthens our nation’s robotics industry.”

Many non-Chinese suppliers could be exempt

According to Reuters, the FCC is also expected to exempt many suppliers from countries other than China from the new restrictions. The agency has taken a similar approach with recent restrictions on foreign-made drones and routers.

The new rules took effect as soon as they were published. However, they apply only to new robot and inverter models that have not yet been released.

The FCC still has the power to cancel approvals for models that have already been authorised for sale in the US.

Additionally, China dominates the global power inverter market, led by companies such as Sungrow and Huawei, and has expanded its share in Western markets with cheaper products. The US is concerned Chinese-made inverters could disrupt power systems or be used to install malware, with officials also trying to prevent a repeat of the China-linked Volt Typhoon cyberattacks.