South Central Railway has announced special train services between Kanpur Central–Madurai and Prayagraj–Tirunelveli to accommodate the additional passenger rush during August. The special trains will operate via key stations including Warangal and Vijayawada.

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The announcement covers two pairs of special trains that will connect north India with Tamil Nadu, offering extra travel options on busy long-distance routes.

Kanpur Central–Madurai special trains to run four trips

According to South Central Railway, Train No. 01925 Kanpur Central–Madurai Special will depart at 8.10 am on Wednesdays and reach Madurai at 7.15 am on Fridays. The service will operate on August 5, 12, 19 and 26, completing four trips.

In the return direction, Train No. 01926 Madurai–Kanpur Central Special will leave Madurai at 2.30 am on Saturdays and arrive at Kanpur Central at 4.30 am on Mondays. The train will run on August 8, 15, 22 and 29, also completing four trips.

The trains will halt at Pokhrayan, Orai, Virangana Lakhsmibai Jhansi, Lalitpur, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur and Dindigul in both directions. They will comprise 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Prayagraj–Tirunelveli specials also announced

South Central Railway has also scheduled Train No. 04171 Prayagraj–Tirunelveli Special, which will run every Saturday from August 1 to August 22, operating four services.

The return Train No. 04172 Tirunelveli–Prayagraj Special will operate every Monday from August 3 to August 24, also completing four trips.

These trains will stop at Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudunagar, Satur and Kovilpatti in both directions.

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The Prayagraj–Tirunelveli special trains will consist of 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, providing additional capacity for passengers travelling between northern and southern India during the August travel period.