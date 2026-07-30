A growing list of tech leaders associated with frontier artificial intelligence companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, and Google DeepMind, has warned the US government about the potential risks of unregulated AI development.

More than a hundred employees or top executives joined in to sign an open letter, titled “Pacing the Frontier,” within a single day, bringing the total count of signatories as high as 1,293 at the time of writing. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is among the newest inclusions to hint at “a real risk” given the uncertainty surrounding the acceleration of AI progress.

Amodei has joined fellow Anthropic co-founders Jared Kaplan and Jack Clark, among others, to emerge as one of the most high-profile signatories of the open letter right ahead of his industry rival, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s expected meetings with senior White House officials this week. Coincidentally, ChatGPT’s top boss is currently in Washington and is slated to sit down with a range of economists and lawmakers as the 60-day deadline tied to the “Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security” executive order US President Donald Trump signed in June expires on August 1.

Tech titans warn US government about AI

So far, 1,293 employees of frontier AI companies have issued a joint statement requesting the US government to support an international effort and develop the technical and governance tools needed to deliberately pace the frontier of automated AI development.

“AI could help create a dramatically better future, but that outcome is not guaranteed. The world’s leading AI companies believe they could be close to automating AI research,” the open letter statement reads. “It is hard to predict exactly how much this will accelerate AI progress, but there is a real risk that capability development rapidly accelerates beyond our ability to understand or control the resulting systems.”

“To realise AI’s potential, industry, government, and society at large may need the option to buy time to address emerging risks, develop security measures, and strengthen oversight. But each company—and country—is under intense competitive pressure not to unilaterally slow that acceleration. And today, the world lacks the technical and governance tools to deliberately pace frontier-wide progress,” it added.

Some of the most influential figures to have signed the open letter are: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Jack Clark (Co-Founder and Head of Public Benefit, Anthropic), Chris Olah (Co-Founder & Interpretability Research Lead, Anthropic), Anthropic co-founder Benjamin Mann, Google’s Staff Research Scientist Stephanie Chan, Google DeepMind’s Chief Strategy Officer Jasjeet Sekhon, Google DeepMind’s Co-Founder & Chief AGI Scientist Shane Legg, Meta AI’s Chief Scientist Shengjia Zhao, OpenAI’s Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki and more.

Quite a few among them even shared their personal takes in individual messages plugged alongside the joint statement.

“If it’s true that AI will be as transformational as electricity, we better be intentional about how it is introduced to the world. A mindless race without assurances on governance, safety or the technology serving the public interest stands in the way of such intentionality,” said Laura Weidinger, Google’s Staff Research Scientist.

Safe Superintelligence Inc’s CEO Ilya Sutskever wrote, “Future AI will be extraordinarily powerful compared to anything that exists today, and dealing with this future power will require unprecedented measures, such as the ones described here. The problem statement is real. This works only if it is done internationally, and it has to be done well: a bad implementation can make things worse.”

Meta AI’s Chief Scientist Shengjia Zhao added, “AI is progressing at a rate that our society might not be ready for. Frontier labs are very close to AI that can exceed even the best people on almost every metric of intelligence. This will lead to unprecedented social and safety risks. To ensure a positive future we need to develop AI in a way that is driven by responsibility and thoughtfulness.”

Thinking Machines’ Chief Scientist John Schulman explained his rationale behind joining the others in sending a message to the US government, saying, “Signed because this statement helps establish common knowledge about the possible need for coordination mechanisms as automated AI research accelerates progress. I’d also like to see labs start designing these mechanisms voluntarily, even before the USG gets involved.”

Sam Altman’s Washington visit coincides with AI framework deadline

OpenAI’s billionaire CEO told CNBC on Wednesday (US time) that he has already seen the proposed framework for implementing the American president’s executive order on AI. He also confirmed to the media outlet that he will meet with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles amid his ongoing Washington trip this week.

Having solidified his presence as a regular on Capitol Hill this year, Altman met with US Senators Bernie Moreno and Jon Husted on Wednesday. According to a Reuters report, he is also expected to meet Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the chamber’s Intelligence Committee.

His official outing comes at a time when his company is already under scrutiny after it opened up about rogue ChatGPT agents targeting other companies in a cyber-attack. Hugging Face was one such AI company whose systems were breached during an internal security evaluation. In the wake of the unprecedented development, Trump said he was weighing AI “controls,” but also added that he didn’t want to “restrict” AI developers from building new products.

The Trump administration has especially taken on an active role in AI regulation since the June executive order was signed. The presidential action asked AI companies to willingly provide models to the government to assess their capabilities before a full release while giving federal agencies 60 days to develop a framework to assess the evaluation.

OpenAI’s cyber-attack on Hugging Face has particularly pushed professionals to the edge, with Adam Gleave, cofounder and CEO of AI safety organisation FAR.AI, describing it as “a visceral example of how misaligned AI could cause harm,” according to The Verge.

Altman’s company, on its part, branded it “an unprecedented cyber incident,” marking “an important moment for AI safety.” Hugging Face cofounder Thomas Wolf, meanwhile, warned it was a “wake-up call” for the industry.