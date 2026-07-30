The US Department of State has issued a travel advisory for the entire Middle East, urging Americans in the region to leave if possible or be ready to do so in the event of further escalation.

“Americans in the region should consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation,” the department said in a post on X.

It also advised that “Americans outside the Middle East should seriously reconsider travel to and through the region.”

The department further warned that “Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world.”

The advisory follows similar warnings issued last week after US President Donald Trump threatened unprecedented strikes on Iran, although those strikes were ultimately not carried out.