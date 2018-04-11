Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj named Wisden’s Cricketers of the Year; Proud moment for India

Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj named as Wisden’s Cricketers of the year. (Reuters)

It is a proud moment for India, as both captains of men and women’s cricket team, Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj were named among Wisden’s leading cricketers of the year. Kohli had a spectacular 2017 amassing over 2500 runs at an average of 68.73 in all formats. He was named leading male cricketer for the second successive year. Mithali Ra, who led India to the final of ‘Women’s World Cup’ and emerged as the all-time leading run-scorer in women’s ODI, was named standout female cricketer of the year. Overall, five cricketers were selected for the reputed ‘Cricketers of the Year Award’. It was a historic moment as three women cricketers were included in the list of five players. Out of these, three were from England’s Women’s World Cup-winning side.

Editor of Wisden, Lawrence Booth, praised Kohli and said that his performances were simply mind-boggling. “Three of his five Test hundreds were doubles, and the other two unbeaten, and his 1,460 one-day international runs were unsurpassed,” ICC quoted Booth saying.

Commenting on Raj, Booth said: “Mithali Raj made it an Indian double after she was named the Leading Woman Cricketer in the World. In the course of captaining her country to within a whisker of the World Cup title, she became the leading run-scorer in the history of women’s one-day internationals, and completed her seventh successive half-century, another record.”

Meanwhile, Stu Foster’s of Getty Sport picture of English fast bowler Katherine brunt taking a selfie at the cricket world cup final at Lord’s was adjudged the Cricket Photograph of the Year.

Forster also claimed one of the two runners-up places, capturing another defining moment in women’s cricket: his image of Hannah Rowe in action for New Zealand at Taunton during the World Cup.