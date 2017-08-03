Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Half time, Patna Pirates dominating the game, Telugu Titans struggles

It is match number 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2017 which will feature Telugu Titans who play their last home game against the defending champions Patna Pirates.

It is match number 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2017 which will feature Telugu Titans who play their last home game against the defending champions Patna Pirates. Earlier, in the season when the two sides locked horns against each other the Titans had suffered a 29-35 points defeat. Rahul Chaudhari with his Titans will be looking to end their four matches losing trot today. The Telugu Titans have never lost more than a single match against the Pirates and will be looking forward to continuing their record.

Here all the live updates and scores of Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates:

8:39 pm: SUPER TACKLE for Telugu Titans but fails to capitalise.

8:37 pm: Rahul Chaudhari for the raid. and this time he gets 2 points for Titans

8:35 pm: STRATEGY TIME OUT! Will Telugu Titans make a comeback to the humungous lead of 16 points. Patna Pirates lead 18-34

8:33 pm: Patna Pirates with 12 points lead. The game seems to slip away from the Telugu Titans.

8:31 pm: Rahul Chaudhari back and failed to get the bonus in the DO OR DIE RAID.

8:30 pm: Patna Pirates looks strong against the home team.

8:29 PM: Raksisth with a successful raid for Telugu Titans.

8:28 pm: Rahul Chaudhari sees bench yet again. This can be good for Patna Pirates.

8:26 pm: Second Half! Patna Pirates starts with the raid.

8:25 PM: Half time! Patna Pirates lead 23 to 15. But this is just the story so far.

8:19 pm: 90 seconds to go. Patna Pirates trying to maintain their eight point lead. Pirates lead 15-23

8:17 PM: Patna Pirates defence proves lethal for Telugu Titans.

8:15 pm: Rakesh Sharma falters trying to go for an ankle hold.

8:08 pm: There you go! First point for Rahul Chaudhari! The raid machine got his first touch point on the right corner.

8:07 pm: Monu Goyat has got his side off to a good start. Two points for him already, its not going be easy for the opposition from here.

8:05 pm: Bad start for Rahul Chaudhari. He went in with some pace, attempted a running hand touch but failed to get it.