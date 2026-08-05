The uncertainty around India’s ODI transition appears to have spilled into the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with a report claiming chief selector Ajit Agarkar could be replaced by VVS Laxman when his extended tenure expires later this year.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the BCCI is considering Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman as a potential successor after Agarkar’s contract, which was due to end in June 2026, received only a three-month extension instead of a full renewal.

The development comes against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma‘s ODI future, a debate that exposed apparent differences between the selection committee and sections of the BCCI leadership.

How the Rohit Sharma debate changed the conversation

The report claims that Agarkar-led selectors, along with the Indian team management, had discussed moving on from Rohit Sharma ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027, with the England ODI series expected to be the veteran batter’s farewell assignment.

Speculation intensified before the third ODI at Lord’s, where reports suggested Rohit’s international ODI career would end after the match.

Instead, the The Hitman responded with a match-winning century before BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia publicly stated that Rohit would continue to represent India “as long as he is in the scheme of things.”

The public clarification was widely viewed as an attempt to end speculation and also highlighted differing narratives emerging from within Indian cricket’s decision-making structure.

The report further claims that some influential voices within Indian cricket remain unconvinced about Rohit’s place in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Why VVS Laxman has entered the picture

Laxman currently heads the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and has become one of Indian cricket’s most influential administrators over the past few years.

Apart from overseeing India’s talent pathway, he has regularly stepped in as head coach whenever the senior team’s support staff has been unavailable, including multiple bilateral tours and the Asian Games campaign.

Unlike Agarkar, whose role is limited to selection, Laxman’s current portfolio spans player development, coaching structures, National Cricket Academy programmes and sports science.

That broader administrative experience is believed to have strengthened his credentials for a larger leadership role if the BCCI decides to make a change.

The report also notes that the review meeting planned after India’s disappointing tours of Ireland and England is yet to take place, despite the Test squad already travelling to Sri Lanka.

While no official confirmation has been made by the BCCI regarding Agarkar’s future, the report suggests discussions around the next chief selector have already begun, with Laxman emerging as the leading candidate.

Whether the board ultimately opts for continuity or a leadership change could become clearer once Agarkar’s extension concludes later this year.