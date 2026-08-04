India opener Rohit Sharma has paid tribute to outgoing fielding coach T. Dilip, whose five-year stint with the men’s national team officially ended this week.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit acknowledged the coach’s influence behind the scenes, crediting him for helping build the team’s culture during one of the most successful periods in recent Indian cricket.

“You are a legend… You created magic within the group and [you are] a behind-the-scenes workhorse. Best wishes ahead,” Rohit wrote on his Instagram story.

Dilip joined India setup when Rahul Dravid was head coach

The coach first joined the Indian setup in November 2021 during Rahul Dravid‘s tenure as head coach, a period that also marked Rohit’s rise as India’s full-time captain across formats. After his initial spell ended following the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he returned on a one-year extension before concluding his stint during India’s white-ball tour of England.

Reflecting on his journey, the outgoing coach described the last five years as one of the most rewarding phases of his career.

“Five years. It’s difficult to find the right words for a journey that has meant so much. When I first walked into this setup, I came in with one simple intention – to give everything I had every single day,” he wrote on social media.

India’s solid performance during Dilip’s stint

During his tenure, India won the ICC T20 World Cup twice (2024 and 2026), lifted the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 and finished runners-up at the 2023 ODI World Cup. He also became widely recognised for introducing the now-popular ‘Best Fielder’ medal ceremony, which celebrated standout fielding performances after every match.

India have already named his successor, with former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh taking over the role. Ghosh has previously worked with the Indian women’s team, India A, and IPL franchises Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

He is set to begin his tenure with Gautam Gambhir’s support staff during India’s two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, starting August 15.