India begin a new chapter in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle when they travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, starting with the opening Test in Galle on August 15.

Led by Shubman Gill, India will be aiming to bounce back after a mixed start to the WTC cycle, while Sri Lanka will look to make home conditions count in what promises to be another spin-heavy contest.

The series also marks India’s first full Test tour of Sri Lanka since 2017 and comes with renewed attention after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out through injury, forcing a late change to the touring squad.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Match details

Match: Sri Lanka vs India, 1st Test

Sri Lanka vs India, 1st Test Date: Saturday, August 15- Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Saturday, August 15- Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 10:00 AM IST

10:00 AM IST Venue: Galle International Stadium

India vs Sri Lanka Test series schedule

Test No. Date (from Date (to) Match Venue 1 15-Aug-26 19-Aug-26 1st Test GICS, Galle 2 23-Aug-26 27-Aug-26 2nd Test SSC, Colombo

India squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Saransh Jain and others.

Update: Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out due to injury and has been replaced by Auqib Nabi, who earned his maiden Test call-up.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live?

TV broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Sony Sports Network Live streaming: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Live updates: Official BCCI platforms.

Why this series matters

The two-Test series carries significant weight in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings. India will be eager to begin building momentum under Shubman Gill’s leadership after a transitional period, while Sri Lanka will look to exploit familiar spin-friendly conditions in Galle and Colombo.

Historically, India have enjoyed considerable success in Sri Lanka, remaining unbeaten in bilateral Test series on the island since 2008.