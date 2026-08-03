When the BCCI announced Auqib Nabi as Jasprit Bumrah‘s replacement for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka on Monday, many Indian cricket fans were left asking the same question: Who is the Jammu & Kashmir fast bowler who has earned his maiden India call-up?

For those who have followed India’s domestic circuit closely, Nabi’s elevation has been coming. The 29-year-old right-arm seamer has been among the country’s most consistent fast bowlers over the past two Ranji Trophy seasons and played a pivotal role in Jammu & Kashmir’s historic maiden Ranji Trophy triumph earlier this year.

His selection also makes him only the second cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir to represent India after former all-rounder Parvez Rasool.

A domestic performer impossible to ignore

Nabi’s numbers over the last two seasons forced his way into the national conversation.

The Baramulla-born pacer claimed 104 wickets across the previous two Ranji Trophy campaigns, including 60 wickets during the 2025-26 season, finishing among the leading wicket-takers in the competition. His relentless spells with the new ball and ability to strike throughout an innings were instrumental in helping Jammu & Kashmir lift their first-ever Ranji Trophy title.

His performances had already placed him on the selectors’ radar, even though he missed out on the squad for India’s previous Test assignment.

India A tour strengthened his case

Before receiving the senior call-up, Nabi was part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka.

He picked up six wickets in two matches against Sri Lanka A in Galle, gaining valuable experience in the same conditions where India will begin the Test series later this month.

Those performances appear to have reinforced the selectors’ confidence that he could adapt quickly if required.

Why has Auqib Nabi been called up?

Nabi replaces Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the Sri Lanka series after continuing to experience discomfort in his left knee despite undergoing treatment at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

With Bumrah unavailable, India have turned to a bowler who has consistently delivered in domestic cricket rather than looking for a like-for-like replacement based purely on reputation.

The call-up also rewards sustained performances over multiple seasons rather than a single standout campaign.

A landmark moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket

Nabi’s selection represents another significant milestone for cricket in Jammu & Kashmir.

Parvez Rasool remains the state’s first India international, and Nabi now joins him after years of strong performances in domestic cricket. His journey from Baramulla to the national side also underlines the growing depth of talent emerging from the region.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi.