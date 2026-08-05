For nearly two decades, every new T20 league has revived the same question- Is Test cricket dying? The answer depends entirely on where you choose to look.

In England, five-Test series still sell out. India continues to attract packed crowds for marquee contests. Australia remains fiercely protective of the Baggy Green. Yet elsewhere, empty stadiums, shrinking broadcast revenues and franchise cricket’s growing financial pull have created an entirely different reality.

The contradiction is striking. For veteran cricket journalist Ayaz Memon, the debate itself has become too simplistic.

“The old way of measuring popularity was by counting how many people came to the stadium,” he says. “Today, millions consume Test cricket differently- on television, mobile phones and digital platforms. The audience hasn’t necessarily disappeared. It has changed.”

That distinction lies at the heart of Test cricket’s future. The format is no longer facing one universal crisis. It is facing two very different economies.

The business of Test cricket has become unequal

The financial divide between cricket’s wealthiest boards and everyone else has never been wider.

England’s current domestic broadcast agreement with Sky Sports is reportedly worth around £880 million, while centrally contracted former England captain Ben Stokes reportedly earned about £2.47 million annually as per BBC.

At the other end of the spectrum, former West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran reportedly earns $2.2 million from the IPL alone, while Cricket West Indies’ highest central contracts are worth around $200,000 annually.

Those numbers explain why Test cricket increasingly survives comfortably in a handful of countries while becoming difficult to sustain elsewhere.

“The bottom four or five Test nations are really the weak link,” Memon says. “Pakistan and the West Indies have seen huge declines in public interest. That’s where the concern lies.” The issue, he argues, is not that Test cricket has become unattractive. It is that maintaining it has become increasingly expensive.

Prestige still belongs to Test cricket

For senior sports journalist Soumitra Bose, however, reducing the discussion to financial returns fundamentally misunderstands Test cricket’s place within the sport.

“The long-form game is the ultimate test of skill, understanding and strategy,” Bose says. “The best cricketers in the world still enjoy those battles. Winning the World Test Championship is no less significant than winning the T20 World Cup.”

He believes administrators across major cricketing nations recognise that value. “India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand all continue to invest seriously in Test cricket,” he says. “Even Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh treat it as the format where the fundamentals of cricket are truly built.”

For Bose, Test cricket’s value cannot be measured purely by balance sheets. “It would be suicidal to judge its future only through monetary returns,” he says.

Franchise cricket changed the economics- not necessarily the ambition

Senior journalist and author Vijay Lokapally believes Test cricket’s biggest challenge comes from shifting priorities across the game’s stakeholders.

“Fans prefer T20. Broadcasters prefer T20. Players are also showing increasing disinterest,” he says. “Franchise cricket has brought money to glorify mediocrity but damaged the character of the game.”

Yet even Lokapally acknowledges that Test cricket continues to command respect in countries where cricket’s strongest structures exist. “Australia and England still value their bilateral Test exchanges,” he says.

The format itself may have remained aspirational but the business around it has changed.

Can Test cricket adapt?

Former ICC chairman Greg Barclay believes Test cricket remains financially sustainable but only if cricket administrators continue to prioritise it. He has argued that revenues generated by shorter formats should help support the longest format through cross-subsidisation.

Others believe structural reform is inevitable. Among the proposals discussed within cricket include:

Expanding day-night Test cricket.

Scheduling four-day Tests.

Starting matches later in the week to improve attendance.

Increasing overs per day to ensure results within shorter windows.

Memon believes innovation remains necessary.

“Pink-ball cricket still has merit because working people can attend after office hours,” he says. Lokapally, meanwhile, warns against constant experimentation. “Too many experiments are not advisable.”

The future may depend on who can afford it

Where broadcasting revenues remain strong, Test cricket continues attracting audiences, commercial partners and elite players.

Where financial resources are limited, boards increasingly struggle to justify staging expensive five-day contests while franchise tournaments offer quicker returns.

The debate, therefore, is no longer simply whether Test cricket is dying. It is whether enough countries can continue affording to keep it alive. Because if the financial gap continues widening, the game may not lose Test cricket altogether. It may simply become a format reserved for those rich enough to sustain it.