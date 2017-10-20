Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants LIVE Updates

Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE Score: In this last match of the league fixture of Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, Puneri Paltan has been pitted against the Gujarat Fortunegiants in the Zone A fixture at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Both the teams have qualified for the Super Play-offs that will take place in Mumbai starting October 23. The last time the two sides had met at Puneri Paltan’s home turf, the home team went down 20-44 against table-toppers Gujarat Fortunegiants. Both teams started strong before Sukesh Hegde led from the front and gave Gujarat an upper hand against Pune. Gujarat took the lead and maintained their lead throughout the match. Sukesh scored his maiden Super 10 of the season and was well supported by the other players. Giants’ Iranian duo- Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani have kept Gujarat’s defence supremely belligerent. Sukesh Hegde the lead raider for Gujarat has also been great throughout the course of the season. Chandran Ranjit has played a very good role of supporting raider who adds a cushion to the attacking prowess of the team.

Talking about the Puneri Paltan side, the captain, Deepak Hooda performed on both ends in his previous match against Jaipur Pink Panthers and amassed a total of 14 points thus proving his mettle. Rajesh Mondal all-rounder of the team will be the second-in-charge in today’s clash behind Deepak and is primarily entrusted with the task of overcoming all odds during the do-or-die raids.

Here are Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Updates:

5:59 pm: Hello and welcome to Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants. This is the penultimate match of the round-robin fixtures.