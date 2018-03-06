LinkedIn Influencer program: Sourav Ganguly becomes 2nd Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to join the platform

anguly has decided to join LinkedIn as a LinkedIn Influencer. And with this, he has joined the league of global leaders, thinkers and pioneers from various industries. (PTI)

Back in the World Cup of 1992, India played against West Indies in a group game at Brisbane. And, Sourav Ganguly started off his career at the tournament without making much noise. But after close to 500 international games, Sourav Ganguly turned himself as the ‘Dada’ of Indian cricket. And at the age of 45, 10 years after retirement, Ganguly is up for another challenge. Ganguly has decided to join LinkedIn as a LinkedIn Influencer. And with this, he has joined the league of global leaders, thinkers and pioneers from various industries. After Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly becomes the second Indian cricketer to join the platform. Sachin joined LinkedIn last year.

Ganguly has become a part of a legacy, which includes some of the notable names from the world such as: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Industrialist Bill Gates, Richard Branson, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, celebrity Oprah Winfrey Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. There are some notable LinkedIn Influencers from India like: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kailash Satyarthi, Vani Kola, and Devdutt Pattanaik.

By becoming a LinkedIn Influencer, Sourav Ganguly will look to inspire fresh talent in the sports industry. Even his first post on LinkedIn draws parallels between athletes and professionals and talks about lessons learned in leadership, team building, challenges, and visualising instinct-backed success.

Sourav Ganguly shared, “As an international sportsperson, I have had the opportunity to play with some of the best sportsmen and take on the mantle of being the Indian captain. The journey has taught me a lot about leadership, understanding your team, how to handle high pressure, and most importantly how to succeed by always following your instincts. I am excited to share these learnings with professionals and entrepreneurs on LinkedIn and engage in meaningful conversations.”

LinkedIn India, Country Manager, Akshay Kothari was delighted that Sourav Ganguly has joined LinkedIn as an influencer. Kothari shared that he grew up watching his career and captaincy closely and mentioned that it was inspirational to see Sourav play a critical role grooming the next generation of leaders. He is responsible for changing the face of Indian cricket, and that leadership is useful to understand for any business you’re in.”

In an interview with LinkedIn, Ganguly shared some inspirational anecdotes on good leadership and achieving success: “…on visualizing success: Life is led by what goes on in between your two ears. That is everything. Your success, failure, how you approach situations, how you recover; its the way you think. It’s your mind which actually rules your body and never the other way around.”