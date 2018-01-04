IPL 2018 retained players SRH: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan to stay; will Rashid Khan be the big gamble?

IPL 2018 retained players SRH: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan to stay. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad are the champions of 2016, and the team was led by none other than David Warner. Keeping it in mind, the owners would at no cost want to let go of their skipper. Another player who is sure to be retained is Indian opener, Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan has had a spectacular 2017, having played some crucial knocks in both ODI and Test formats. Another player that Hyderabad would love to keep is Rashid Khan. The torchbearer of Afghanistan cricket, Khan has been lethal with his bowling talent and has proved his mettle all over the world. His journey from playing tennis ball cricket in the streets of Nangarhar province in war-torn Afghanistan to bagging a lucrative Indian Premier League deal, the journey has not been short of a fairytale for Khan. He is dubbed as the ‘million dollar baby’ by experts. Other players that Hyderabad should keep are Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Moises Henriques.

However, one of the best limited-overs player, Yuvraj Singh’s retention is highly in doubt. He is 37-year-old now and this means that he is just an old horse who has struggled with his form for the last couple of months. Retaining him would just be a gamble as there will be no surety if he can keep up with the pace of the game for next three years.

As per the guidelines issued by the IPL governing council on December 6, a team can only retain a maximum number of 3 capped Indian players, 2 overseas players and 2 uncapped Indian players. Also, each team can consist of a maximum number of 25 players (up to 8 overseas players) and a minimum of 18.

Here are the IPL 2018 retained players SRH, as per reports: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan

As per the latest guidelines issued by the IPL governing council, each team can opt for up to five players by virtue of a combination of Player Retention (Pre Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) (during the Player Auction).

Among the other top Indian players, MS Dhoni is set to return to Chennai Super Kings with Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli is likely to stay with Royal Challengers Bangalore while Rohit Sharma will once again lead the Mumbai Indians.

