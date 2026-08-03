India signed off from the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow with a fourth-place finish on the medal table after winning 39 medals- 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze.

Despite competing in a significantly reduced programme that excluded traditional medal-heavy sports such as wrestling, badminton, table tennis, hockey and shooting, India matched Scotland’s tally of 39 medals but finished higher owing to a superior silver-medal count.

Australia topped the medal standings with 171 medals (70 gold, 45 silver, 56 bronze), followed by England (110) and Canada (62).

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India’s campaign at a glance

India’s strongest discipline was boxing, where the contingent returned with 10 medals, including seven golds, the highest by any nation in the sport at Glasgow 2026.

Weightlifting contributed eight medals, headlined by Mirabai Chanu‘s historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Athletics produced another 10-medal haul, with Gulveer Singh emerging as India’s only double medallist after winning silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m. Neeraj Chopra marked his Commonwealth Games return with silver in the men’s javelin throw, while Tejaswin Shankar became India’s first Commonwealth Games decathlon medallist.

India also enjoyed its best-ever Commonwealth Games para campaign, winning seven medals, including three golds.

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India’s medal tally by sport

SportGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Boxing73010
Athletics05510
Weightlifting1618
Para Athletics3216
Judo2114
Para Powerlifting0011
Total1317939

Commonwealth Games 2026 final medal table (Top 10)

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia704556171
2England294536110
3Canada19202362
4India1317939
5Scotland1391739
6New Zealand10141236
7Nigeria107724
8Jamaica104519
9Wales9101231
10Malaysia83516

Although India’s tally was lower than the 61 medals won at Birmingham 2022, the comparison comes against a much smaller programme in Glasgow, with several sports that have historically contributed to India’s medal count absent from this edition.