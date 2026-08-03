India officially began its journey towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games after Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha received the Commonwealth Games flag during the closing ceremony of the 2026 edition in Glasgow on Sunday.

The symbolic handover marked the end of Glasgow’s 11-day Games and the start of India’s preparations to host the Commonwealth Games for only the second time after New Delhi in 2010. The 2030 edition will also coincide with the centenary of the Commonwealth Games.

The flag completed a ceremonial journey through a line of dignitaries before reaching Chopra and Usha, who accepted it on behalf of India. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi then received the flag, formally completing the handover to the next host city.

Glasgow: A portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is projected on the screen as artistes perform during the closing ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), at OVO Hydro, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. The 2030 Games will be held in Ahmedabad, and the Scotland officials handed over the CWG flag and baton to Indian representatives — Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, IOA president PT Usha and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI08_03_2026_000041B)

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, representing King Charles III, officially declared the Glasgow Games closed and invited athletes from across the Commonwealth to reunite in Ahmedabad in four years’ time.

“I call upon athletes of all countries and territories to come to Ahmedabad, India in four years’ time to celebrate the 24th Commonwealth Games in what will be the centenary of the Games,” he said during the closing ceremony.

India showcases Ahmedabad to the Commonwealth

Following the formal handover, India presented a cultural showcase highlighting its heritage, diversity and ambitions as the next host nation.

Built around the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (“The World is One Family”), the presentation featured actor Manushi Chhillar, composer Shankar Mahadevan and Gujarati singer Bhoomi Trivedi, alongside hundreds of performers.

A specially produced film introduced Ahmedabad to global audiences, highlighting the city’s blend of historic landmarks, modern infrastructure and sporting ambitions ahead of 2030.

One of the evening’s standout moments came during an Indo-Scottish musical collaboration, with sitar player Rishab Sharma performing alongside Scottish musician Ross Ainslie, symbolising the transition from Glasgow to Ahmedabad.

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India signs off Glasgow with 39 medals

The ceremony also brought the curtain down on a successful campaign for India.

Despite competing with a reduced contingent of 122 athletes in a significantly trimmed sporting programme, India finished fourth in the medal standings with 39 medals- 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze.

Australia topped the table ahead of England and Canada, while hosts Scotland also won 39 medals but finished below India because of an inferior silver-medal count.

India’s medal tally was led by boxing, which produced 10 medals, including seven golds. Gulveer Singh created history by becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men’s 5,000 metres after also claiming silver in the 10,000m, making him India’s only double medallist in Glasgow.

The 2026 programme did not include several sports in which India traditionally excels, including shooting, wrestling, badminton, hockey and table tennis.

With the ceremonial baton now passed, the focus shifts to Ahmedabad, which will welcome athletes from across the Commonwealth in 2030 for the landmark centenary edition of the Games.