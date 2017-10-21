Army chief General Bipin Rawat: Terrorists frustrated, situation better in Kashmir

(Source: IE)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today said that the security situation in Kashmir valley is improving and recent small attacks show the terrorists are frustrated. “Security situation in Kashmir valley is improving. What is happening, just shows the frustration of terrorists,” General Rawat said while addressing media in Jammu.

Commenting on the number of NIA raids in Kashmir, the Army chief said, “In Kashmir, we are following the government’s approach and NIA raids are part of it. Whatever success is achieved, will emerge in future.”:

The Army chief said that it is for the government to decide on whether to start talks with Pakistan or not. “Military has a task and we will continue to perform that task. Decision on any talks has to be decided politically,” said. The Army chief also said that radicalization is taking place across the world but India is adressing it seriously.

“Radicalization is taking place, it is a worldwide phenomenon and we are addressing it seriously. Jammu and Kashmir government, police and administration are concerned, trying to ensure that people are weaned away. It (Radicalisation) is happening due to social media,” ANI quoted the Army Chief as saying.

Recently, the army chief General Bipin Rawat had reviewed the security situation in Kashmir valley. The Army chief also commended all ranks for their relentless pursuit towards achieving the objective of bringing in peace and normalcy to the valley. As per a PTI report, the Army chief was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander on the latest operations and updated on the overall security scenario along the Line of Control as well as in the hinterland.