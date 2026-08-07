In a major push for clean energy manufacturing and technological cooperation, BRICS member nations have formally adopted a structured action plan and terms of reference for the BRICS working group on the photovoltaic industry.

Finalised during the 10th BRICS Industry Ministers’ Meeting in Jaipur, the agreement establishes a concrete framework to scale up solar energy collaboration, technology exchange, and supply chain resilience across member economies.

The ministerial summit concluded under the overarching theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” Operating under the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution (PartNIR), delegates gathered to address global industrial disruptions, digital transformation, and sustainable growth.

Beyond the photovoltaic road map, ministers adopted a Joint Declaration committing member countries to actionable economic programs. Key outcomes included finalising a new Framework for Cooperation in the SME Working Group to better integrate small enterprises into global value chains.

To support emerging tech ventures, India proposed launching a BRICS Incubator Network alongside a BRICS Startup Innovation Fund. Deliberations also focused on optimising transport logistics through GIS-based infrastructure and city logistics planning.

Addressing the gathering, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stressed that BRICS countries must translate shared aspirations into practical outcomes. Highlighted as the principal vehicle for industrial collaboration, PartNIR will serve as the engine for leveraging each nation’s complementary strengths.

Building on the industrial agreements and prior deliberations of the contact group on economic and trade issues (CGETI), trade ministers will focus on strengthening the WTO-led multilateral trading system, expanding MSME participation in international markets, and facilitating cross-border digital services trade to drive long-term economic integration.