Seven months after bird droppings, monkeys and hygiene concerns overshadowed the India Open, Indian badminton administrators insist the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium is ready to host one of the biggest events in world badminton.

With just under two weeks to go before the BWF World Championships, organisers say nearly ₹20 crore has been invested in upgrading the venue after the criticism that followed January’s India Open. The tournament, which returns to India after 17 years, will be held in New Delhi from August 17 to 23.

For the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the championships represents an opportunity to demonstrate that the issues which attracted global attention earlier this year have been comprehensively addressed.

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From criticism to course correction

The India Open in January was remembered as much for off-court issues as for badminton. Play was halted when debris from a bird’s nest fell onto the court during a semi-final, while television cameras repeatedly captured pigeons flying inside the arena. Bird droppings around the playing area, monkey sightings inside the venue and complaints about hygiene prompted criticism from players and officials alike.

Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt publicly described the practice facilities as “dirty” and “unhealthy”, while several international shuttlers also complained about Delhi’s winter air quality.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) subsequently acknowledged concerns around cleanliness, hygiene and animal control, even as it defended its decision to stage the tournament at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Rather than shifting venues, organisers decided to overhaul the existing facility.

₹20 crore facelift ahead of Worlds

BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra said preparations began immediately after the India Open, describing the current transformation as the result of more than 200 days of planning.

“Close to ₹20 crore is being invested in transforming the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium into a world-class badminton venue,” Mishra said during the tournament draw ceremony in New Delhi.

According to the BAI, over 1,200 professionals, including engineers, technicians, event specialists, volunteers and support staff, have worked on the project. International lighting experts from Indonesia have also been brought in for the venue upgrade.

Walking through the stadium, the changes are immediately visible. The seating has been replaced, championship-standard wooden flooring is being installed, lighting systems upgraded and every entrance redesigned with a triple-door glass enclosure intended to improve security while preventing birds and animals from entering the arena. The governing body insists the work extends beyond cosmetic improvements.

‘Those problems will not happen again’

Mishra was categorical that the issues which embarrassed organisers earlier this year have been resolved.

“We faced problems at the India Open. Our preparation began right after the India Open. This is not a day’s work,” he said. “Work has been done on every single aspect. Walls, floors, false ceiling, roof, the cleanliness at the venue, we have worked on animal control, pigeon control. I think the problems that we faced in India Open, we will not face them now.”

His confidence is shared by the BWF. Tournament Operations Director Selvaamresh Supramaniam said the India Open had effectively become a dress rehearsal that exposed shortcomings before the World Championships.

“A lot of work has gone into the venue, from waterproofing to applying gel on the roofing to stop pigeons perching on those beams,” Supramaniam told AFP. “The ceiling, a lot was damaged, wirings were exposed. They are all repaired, and deep-cleaning has been done.”

“The main reason for having the India Open at this venue was to see what we needed to do, and we achieved its objective.”

Bigger than badminton

For India, successfully hosting the World Championships carries significance beyond badminton. More than 300 players from over 55 countries are expected to compete, while the total international contingent, including coaches, officials, media and volunteers, is projected to exceed 800 people.

The event also comes as India prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and continues pursuing its ambition of staging the 2036 Olympic Games. Delivering a seamless World Championships would strengthen India’s credentials as a host of major multi-sport events.

Unlike January, organisers will also benefit from Delhi’s monsoon weather rather than winter smog. Air quality is expected to remain significantly better than during the India Open, when several players criticised the conditions. Whether the extensive renovations completely erase memories of the India Open will only become clear once play begins on August 17.