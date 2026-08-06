Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc is on the verge of overtaking one of Indian cricket’s greatest icons. When Australia begin their two-Test series against Bangladesh later this month, the left-arm quick will need just two wickets to move past Kapil Dev‘s tally of 434 Test wickets, climbing into the top 10 on the all-time wicket-takers’ list.

The milestone is significant not because Kapil’s record still stands, it has since been eclipsed by several bowlers but because it highlights the enduring value of a benchmark that defined Indian fast bowling for decades.

Starc currently has 433 wickets in 105 Tests, meaning one wicket will see him draw level with Kapil, while two will move him ahead of the legendary India captain. If he enjoys a productive series against Bangladesh, he could also surpass South African pace great Dale Steyn, who finished with 439 Test wickets.

Kapil’s numbers still carry enormous weight

Kapil Dev retired in 1994 with 434 wickets from 131 Tests, a record that remained India’s highest wicket tally for almost three decades before Ravichandran Ashwin overtook him.

Unlike many of the bowlers above him today, Kapil achieved the feat in an era without workload management, specialised fast-bowling programmes or sports science support. His record came alongside 5,248 Test runs, making him one of the game’s greatest all-rounders and arguably India’s first genuine pace icon.

While Starc is likely to move ahead of him in fewer matches, Kapil remains one of only a handful of players in Test history to combine more than 400 wickets with over 5,000 runs.

Starc focused on cricket, not numbers

The Australian, however, insists milestones are the last thing on his mind. “It means I’ve played a bit,” Starc told the Australian Associated Press when asked about approaching Kapil’s mark.

Reflecting on joining cricket’s elite wicket-takers, he added: “It is cool and very humbling to be spoken about with those guys.” “But that stuff doesn’t mean a whole lot while you’re still playing. You don’t get too far ahead.”

Longevity through evolution

Now 36, Starc believes his success has come from adapting rather than relying purely on pace. “When you’re 36 and you’ve been around for 16 years, you’d like to think you’ve improved or got better at something,” he said.

“You’re also around that long because you’re able to develop and learn and improve.” The veteran also credited technical refinements, including the wobble seam and greater consistency, for extending his career.

“You add in a few things like the wobble seam, consistency and other things. I have a pretty clear mindset on it all.”

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One of Australia’s greatest fast bowlers

The numbers suggest Starc is still operating near his peak. Among Australian bowlers, only Shane Warne (708 wickets), Nathan Lyon (567) and Glenn McGrath (563) have claimed more Test wickets than Starc.

With Bangladesh up next and a packed international calendar ahead, the Australian has every chance of climbing even higher on cricket’s all-time list.

But for Indian fans, the immediate talking point remains Kapil Dev’s iconic 434,La milestone that has stood as a symbol of Indian fast bowling excellence for over three decades and is now set to welcome another member into one of Test cricket’s most exclusive clubs.