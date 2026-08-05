For a competition built around 100-ball cricket, totals beyond 200 are supposed to be extraordinary. On Tuesday night Headingley, Sunrisers Leeds made even that benchmark feel ordinary.

Powered by explosive knocks from Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell Marsh and Harry Brook, Sunrisers Leeds posted 241/2, the highest team total in the history of The Hundred, before defeating London Spirit by 37 runs in one of the tournament’s most destructive batting displays.

The previous competition record of 226, set by Oval Invincibles last season, was comfortably eclipsed as Leeds produced an innings that combined relentless power-hitting with remarkable efficiency.

Rickelton and Marsh lay the platform before Brook explodes

Sunrisers’ assault began with an opening partnership worth 148 runs between Ryan Rickelton and Mitchell Marsh, itself a franchise record.

Marsh struck 76 from 37 balls, while South African wicketkeeper-batter Rickelton remained unbeaten on 94 off 42 deliveries, peppering the Headingley crowd with boundaries.

If that partnership laid the foundations, Harry Brook supplied the fireworks.

England’s white-ball captain blasted a 15-ball half-century, equalling the fastest fifty in The Hundred’s history, as Sunrisers accelerated beyond every previous benchmark the competition had witnessed.

By the end of the innings, Sunrisers had smashed 21 sixes and 18 fours, turning a strong batting performance into a statistical outlier.

A record-breaking night of boundaries

The match itself became one of the most entertaining batting contests The Hundred has seen.

Across both innings:

445 runs were scored

31 sixes were struck

38 fours were hit

London Spirit refused to surrender quietly. David Willey responded with 83 off 46 balls, while Dewald Brevis added 38, but their total of 204/6 still fell well short of the mammoth target.

The victory also strengthened Sunrisers Leeds’ position in the league standings as they continued their impressive 2026 campaign.

The Hundred’s batting evolution continues

While The Hundred has traditionally produced scores in the 140-170 range, Tuesday’s innings underlined how rapidly batting standards continue to evolve across franchise cricket.

Powerplay aggression, deeper batting line-ups and fearless intent have steadily pushed scoring ceilings higher across global T20 competitions. Yet even in that context, 241 runs from just 100 deliveries represents a remarkable achievement.

Only nine team totals above 200 had previously been recorded in the tournament’s history. Sunrisers Leeds have now raised that bar to a level future teams may struggle to match.