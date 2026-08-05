“I was training every day without knowing if I would even have a season to compete this year.”

Those words, posted by Neeraj Chopra after finishing second at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, explain why his silver medal deserves to be viewed through a very different lens.

For many fans, anything short of gold felt underwhelming. After all, Neeraj Chopra has spent the better part of the last five years redefining expectations around Indian athletics. But the Olympic champion’s own reflection reveals that Glasgow was never just about standing on the top step of the podium. It was about proving he could stand there at all.

“The past 10 months have tested me in ways I never expected,” Neeraj wrote on Instagram. “Recovering from multiple injuries, rebuilding my body, finding my rhythm again, and learning to be patient when all I wanted was to compete.”

A comeback bigger than the medal

Neeraj’s silver came with a season-best throw of 85.83m, achieved in only his second major competition since returning from a back injury that sidelined him for nine months. It was his longest competitive absence since emerging as an Olympic champion in Tokyo and World Champion in Budapest.

His comeback itself had begun at the Doha Diamond League in June. Glasgow, however, was the first major multi-sport championship where he looked close to his best again. The Indian also faced perhaps the deepest javelin field assembled this season.

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage produced a stunning 89.75m to claim gold, while Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, former world champion Anderson Peters and Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott were all in the competition.

Perhaps the strongest reminder of how unforgiving comeback seasons can be came elsewhere on the results sheet. Arshad Nadeem, who rewrote Olympic history with his record-breaking throw in Paris, finished outside the top eight in Glasgow after returning from his own injury struggles. Elite javelin, like most power events, rarely offers instant redemption.

The season is only beginning

Rather than treating Glasgow as the destination, Neeraj appears to see it as the beginning of another climb. “To be back competing at this level feels good,” he wrote while thanking his long-time coach Jai Chowdhury, physio Ishaan and his family for helping him through rehabilitation.

The timing of the comeback is equally significant. With the Lausanne Diamond League and the Asian Games still to come later this season, Neeraj has something many injured athletes spend months chasing: momentum.

His season-best throw in Glasgow suggests the rhythm is returning. The distances can wait. For now, simply being back competing consistently may be the biggest victory of all. “Thank you everyone for your support and blessings,” Neeraj wrote. “The season continues, one step at a time.”