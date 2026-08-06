India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is making headlines away from the cricket field after photographs of him wearing an official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) identity card surfaced online, prompting fans to ask whether the Indian cricketer is also a central bank employee.

Kishan has reportedly been associated with the RBI since 2017, when he was appointed as an Assistant Manager under the bank’s sports quota, a recruitment pathway that allows exceptional athletes to represent the institution while continuing their sporting careers.

The viral images, reportedly taken at the RBI’s Patna office, have reignited curiosity around how India’s central bank recruits sportspersons and what such roles involve.

Ishan Kishan joined RBI under the sports quota in 2017

According to reports, Kishan received his appointment while emerging as one of India’s brightest young cricketers. At the time, the Bihar-born batter had established himself in domestic cricket and was part of India’s developing red-ball setup.

Rather than entering through the RBI’s regular competitive recruitment examinations, Kishan was appointed under the sports quota.

Ishan Kishan’s image wearing RBI ID card. (Photo Source: X)

The Reserve Bank, like several public sector institutions in India, recruits outstanding sportspersons across disciplines to strengthen its institutional teams while supporting elite sporting talent.

Kishan subsequently joined the RBI as an Assistant Manager, a role he continues to hold alongside his professional cricket career.

What is the RBI sports quota?

The RBI periodically recruits athletes with recognised achievements at national and international levels across multiple sports. Unlike conventional recruitment, where candidates clear written examinations followed by interviews, sports quota appointments are based primarily on sporting credentials, eligibility criteria and performance at recognised competitions.

Many government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and financial institutions follow similar recruitment models, allowing athletes to pursue secure careers without stepping away from elite sport. Kishan’s appointment falls under this framework.

Has Ishan Kishan represented RBI?

Yes. Beyond holding the designation, Kishan has also represented the RBI cricket team whenever his professional schedule has permitted. Most notably, he featured for the bank in the DY Patil T20 Tournament in 2024, highlighting that his association with the institution extends beyond paperwork.

Like several Indian cricketers employed by public sector organisations, Kishan balances professional cricket with institutional commitments during breaks in the international calendar.

How much does Ishan Kishan earn?

An RBI Assistant Manager (Grade A) receives one of the more competitive compensation packages in India’s public sector. The position carries:

Basic pay: Around of Rs 80,950 (as per RBI’s Monthly Emoluments of Employees document in which Ishan Kishan is listed at A 6651*)

Financialexpress.com tried reaching out to RBI officials in Patna and Delhi to verify about the employment of Kishan. The article will be updated upon receiving a statement from the bank.

In addition to salary, officers are entitled to benefits including dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), medical benefits and other employment perks.RBI has never disclosed Kishan’s individual in-hand remuneration.

Balancing cricket and banking

Despite holding an RBI designation, Kishan remains a full-time professional cricketer.

The 28-year-old continues to prioritise domestic and international assignments while fulfilling institutional responsibilities whenever his schedule allows.

His recent appearances with an RBI identity card have offered a reminder that some of India’s biggest sporting stars continue to hold public-sector roles alongside their playing careers- a long-standing tradition that predates the IPL era and continues to provide career security to elite athletes.