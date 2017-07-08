Guru Purnima 2017: Best Facebook, WhatsApp messages for your gurus on this special day

Guru Purnima is a day to celebrate the ‘gurus’ or teachers who guide us through our lives towards the path of enlightenment. This day is celebrated to acknowledge their presence and selfless motivation and guidance in the student or disciples’ life. The day is bestowed upon the teachers for their commitment towards imparting knowledge and illuminating our lives with wisdom. Guru Purnima this year falls on July 9, Sunday.
Here are some messages you can post on Facebook or WhatsApp your teachers to express your gratitude towards them:
- You were a light for me in the dark, You were an inspiration and an aspiration, Support me always, I will succeed in all ways, Happy Guru Purnima!
- You are the inspiration, Made me win with a spirit, It wouldn’t have been possible without you, Happy Guru Purnima!
- Thank you for teaching me how to write and read, for guiding me to distinguish between what is right and what is wrong .
Thank you for letting me to dream and soar as a kite, thank you for being a friend, mentor and guide. Happy Guru Purnima!
- If Guru and God both happen to appear before me. To whom should I bow? I would bow down before my Guru who introduced God to me. May Guru’s blessings always shower on you. Happy Guru Purnima!
- Stick to the way you are now, follow the paths shown by your Guru, you will be shining in your life and be the star of your own life, Happy Guru Purnima!
- Today is the best day to pay the tribute to your Guru, On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, Make an oath for your life to follow the steps of your Guru. Happy Guru Purnima!
- In every halted situation, you were my inspiration as well as aspiration. I have got the light of Existence I have left behind all the problems of my life and moved towards the peak of experiences in life only because of you. Happy Guru Purnima.
- You introduced me to myself and showed me the right way of living. Thanks for making me who I am. Wish you a happy Guru Purnima Day.