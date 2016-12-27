Technology that can transform education in 2017: From Artificial Intelligence to Augmented Reality, here are top changes to watch

Educators have attempted to gamify education with the motive of encouraging students to complete the task at hand better. (Reuters)

Use of technology is not new to education sector. Over the years, there has been concerted effort of government and EdTech firms to promote information communication technology (ICT) in schools, and colleges in India. Though the technology intervention in the form of smart classes or self-learning tools have made progress but the advancement in the technology itself like emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR) or Augmented Reality are yet to take noticeable inroads into the schools and colleges in the country. However, with the proliferation of EduTech firms and traditional publishing houses like MBD focusing on these technology, possibility of big breakthroughs is quite high. Here are couple of breakthroughs technology that companies like Next Education says can change the EdTech in 2017.

Adaptive Learning: Artificial Intelligence (AI), the instillation of human intelligence in machines, has facilitated adaptive learning. A teaching methodology, adaptive learning provides computer-mediated personalised learning solutions to learners as per their needs. In a traditional teaching methodology, a learner will have to choose a linear path in their learning process, but adaptive learning might allow them to skip a few concepts if the learning progress supports the jump. As opposed to sequential learners who gain knowledge linearly, there are learners who learn almost randomly, suddenly establishing the connection and understanding the details.

A student who is already proficient in a particular topic would not need as much practice as others. Adaptive learning rescues students from dreaded situations where teachers fail to recognise the different learning requirements of individuals. Hence, it is also called intelligent tutoring. Every learner has specific requirements, and hence the need for human tutoring. Since it is not as effective as computer tutoring, educators are resorting to AI to address the issue.

Gamification of Education: Educators have attempted to gamify education with the motive of encouraging students to complete the task at hand better. Gamification supplements the learning process. Contrary to the deferred gratification obtained through end-term exams, gratification on a gaming platform is instant. In addition to incentivising the learning progress, gamification frees students from boredom. While a teacher may not be able to set practice papers as per the varying needs of each learner, gamification of learning can provide activities as per the potential of each learner.

Augmented Reality: In a classroom ecosystem, it is essential to draw reference to a physical object in order to establish a socially-shared meaning. When physical affordance is hard to establish, Augmented Reality (AR) can come to the rescue. AR involves integrating digital information and technology with the user’s physical environment. Interactive sequences integrated with storybooks are meant for pre-primary and primary sections. As compared to Virtual Reality (VR), AR is a more effective solution for the education sector. Contrary to its kin VR, which is a new artificial environment altogether, AR overlays new information on the existing environment. Moreover, AR is more cost-effective than VR. Providing a supplementary video may not be enough anymore. The declining interest in using textbooks as the sole medium for teaching is nudging educators to explore new means of boosting learners’ motivation., The AR technology has the potential for meeting the growing demands of the education sector.

Tech for special kids: India for long has turned a blind eye to the learning requirements of special kids. Technologically-aided education can cater to the special learning needs of such students. While adaptive learning can provide tailored lessons and practice papers for students with dyslexia and ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), Augmented Reality included in the curriculum can hold their attention span for longer.