They start small, learn fast and ask hard questions about AI. And there are more of them every month. Investors under 30 now make up 38% of all investors, up from 23% in March 2019. They account for 59% of new registrations so far in 2026-27, and by one estimate, nearly three in four demat accounts opened between November 2025 and June belong to investors below 30.

That is a constituency no wealth manager can ignore. India’s Gen Z cohort is close to 400 million strong and contributes more than 40% of the country’s total consumption spend. But winning this money is not easy. Young investors want personalised service, an app that is simple and fast, and research they can trust. They are also a mixed lot: some are chasing a quick buck, others are in it for the long haul.

They may begin cautiously, but they learn quickly. Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund House, says this is a generation used to starting small and making decisions on the go, while working towards a realistic goal.

That is one reason many want tailored solutions, says Rahul Jain, President & Head, Nuvama Wealth. “They are looking for solutions aligned to their investment goals and risk appetite,” he told FE. Nor are they all daredevils. “Many prioritise capital preservation and want a balanced approach rather than chasing returns at any cost,” he said.

Rajkamal Tiwari, CEO, Union AMC, sees the same caution about money. “They scrutinise closely what they are investing in, what it costs and how it connects to goals such as travel, higher education or a first home,” he said. Guiding them through rough market cycles, Tiwari believes, is crucial.

Cost matters as much as convenience, says Vijay Kuppa, CEO, InCred Money, who finds that Gen Z customers often prefer picking companies to backing a mutual fund scheme. Zerodha’s Jain adds that they want instant withdrawals, along with flexibility and control over their money.

The wealthier among them are casting a wider net, looking at pre-IPO deals, venture capital and even private credit if the returns look right. Kajal Dhoroda, VP, Private Wealth, IIFL Capital, says some are value-conscious and some are not averse to quick money. But they are serious investors: well-informed, hungry for information and willing to learn. “I like AI, what can you do for me?” is the kind of question they ask, she says, and some have even asked to intern at IIFL to learn the ropes.

Most are not short-termists either, says Sameer Tirani, Business Head (Private Clients), Alchemy Capital. “They are keen to look at new age businesses, which might take time to scale up,” he said. AI is an obsession, and young investors weigh a company’s tech stack when assessing its business model. “They want to know to what extent AI can help scale the business, what kind of efficiencies AI can bring into costs and processes,” Tirani explains.

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Much of their financial education happens on YouTube and social media rather than through advisors, so fund houses are going where they are. Edelweiss Mutual Fund simplifies financial concepts and meets young customers on platforms and in formats they already use, says MD & CEO Radhika Gupta. “We recognise that this generation is curious, digitally native, and looking for solutions that align with their aspirations and evolving financial journeys,” she said.

DSP Mutual Fund is taking a similar route. “We are heavy on social media. We build communication around helping them make better-informed decisions,” says Manish Rathi, SVP & Head – Digital Growth Marketing.

For wealth managers, the lesson echoes the rest of this series. Young Indians will give their money to those who earn their trust, and they will keep checking whether that trust is deserved.

(Concluded)