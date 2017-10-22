IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2017: Notification for 114 non-teaching vacancies out; see advertisement details here

It’s a good opportunity for people who want to work at IIT Hyderabad.

It’s a good opportunity for people who want to work at IIT Hyderabad. The premier educational institute has invited application for recruitment of various non-teaching staff vacancies. People who are interested in joining IIT Hyderabad may visit the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad i.e. iith.ac.in. According to the advertisement by IIT Hyderabad, there are a total of 114 vacancies. Here are the key details:-

Last date for receipt of applications

Application completed in all respects must reach IIT Hyderabad on or before 22.11.2017 at the following address:

The Registrar

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

KANDI 502 285, Sangareddy District, Telangana.

NOTE: Only REGISTERED/SPEED POST LETTERS sent through India Post Service reach the above address. Courier Service is NOT available at Kandi.

Application form

Prescribed application form can be downloaded, free of cost, from the Institute’s website: http://www.iith.ac.in/nf6.html

Applications on the prescribed form are invited only from Indian Nationals

Reservation

Reservation for ‘Persons with Disabilities’ with minimum 40% disability: Preference will be given to ‘Persons with Disabilities’ (PWD) with minimum 40% disability, even where the reservation is not marked and suitable PWD candidates are available.

FULL ADVERTISEMENT can be accessed here: http://www.iith.ac.in/images/files/recrutiment/nf6/1.%20Advertisement.pdf