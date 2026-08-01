Passengers travelling between Delhi, Bihar and Jharkhand will continue to have additional train options through August and on some routes, into early September. Northern Railway has extended the operating period of 10 summer special train services interlinking Delhi with destinations including Purnia Court, Saharasa in Bihar, Darbhanga, Barauni and Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

The extensions vary by service, with some trains getting 31 additional trips, whereas others will make nine or four more trips.

Announcing the details on X, Northern Railway stated, “Railways has decided to extend the periodicity of the run following Summer Special Trains.”

Daily Delhi-Bihar trains get 31 additional trips

Passengers travelling between Delhi and Barauni or Darbhanga will get the largest number of additional services.

Train No. 02563 Barauni Junction-New Delhi, which was earlier announced to operate until July 31, will now run daily until August 31, adding 31 trips. The return Train No. 02564 New-Delhi Barauni Junction, earlier scheduled until August 1, will now function daily until September 1, also adding 31 trips.

Similarly, Train No.02569 Darbhanga-New Delhi has been extended from July 31 to August 31, offering 31 additional trips. Train No. 02570 New Delhi-Darbhanga, earlier slated to operate until August 1, will now continue until September 1, adding 31 trips.

Dhanbad-Shakur Basti services extended

Passengers travelling between Delhi and Jharkhand will also get more choices.

Train No.03639 Dhanbad-Shakur Basti, running on Mondays and Fridays, has been extended from July 31 to August 31, adding nine trips.

The return Train No.03640 Shakur Basti-Dhanbad, which operates on Tuesdays and Saturdays, has been extended from August 1 to September 1, also adding nine trips.

Purnia services get nine more trips

Train No.05579 Purnia Court-Anand Vihar Terminal, operating on Fridays and Sundays, was earlier slated to run until July 31. It will now continue until August 30, adding nine trips.

In the opposite direction, Train No. 05580 Anand Vihar Terminal-Purnia Court, which runs on Sundays and Tuesdays, has been extended from August 2 to September 1, with nine additional trips.

Saharsa passengers get four additional services

Train No. 05575 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Terminal, which provides service on Tuesdays, was earlier slated until July 28. It will now run until August 25, adding four trips.

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The return Train No. 05576 Anand Vihar Terminal-Saharsa, operating on Tuesdays, has been extended from July 30 to August 27, also adding four trips.

What passengers should know

Northern Railway mentioned that “rest other instructions will hold good,” indicating that the announcement extends the operating period of these trains, whereas other notified instructions remain unchanged.

Passengers planning journeys on the impacted routes should check the latest train information before travelling. Northern Railway has asked passengers to use the RailMadad helpline 139 or the official Indian Railway enquiry for detailed information.