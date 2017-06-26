Chartered Accountancy syllabus change at all level from July 1: PM Modi to launch

CA syllabus to change from July 1. (PTI file)

Chartered Accountancy syllabus change: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a revised Chartered Accountancy syllabus at all levels on July 1, the day on which Goods and Services Tax Act will become effective across the country. The syllabus change news has been confirmed by G Ramaswamy, former president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The Hindu reported him as saying that the number of students pursuing CA will also increase in the coming few months because of tax reforms.

According to Ramaswamy, there are over two lakh CA professionals at present and around 1 lakh more are in demand. ICAI council member Supriya Kumar said that the CA syllabus will be reviewed regularly and there will be changes at all level. The course will be structured in phases to make it easy for students to understand. The syllabus revision has been done in accordance with International Education Standards of the International Federation of Accountants.

ICAI will conduct November 2017 CA exams from November 2-16 this year at 172 cities across India and in four cities abroad — Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.