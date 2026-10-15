The Supreme Court’s direction to Indian Railways to make insurance coverage mandatory for tickets purchased over the counter from October 27 could provide crucial financial support to passengers and their families in the event of railway accidents, according to industry players. The move could also give a boost to the domestic travel insurance business, which accounts for just ₹100 crore of the ₹3.36-lakh crore general insurance industry.

Krishnamoorthy Rao, MD & CEO of Generali Central Insurance, said the direction to extend insurance coverage to railway tickets purchased at counters was a significant step towards making travel insurance more accessible and inclusive.

“Offline purchase of tickets accounts for nearly 11-12% of the total tickets sold during a year. Bringing this sizeable passenger base within the insurance framework could meaningfully expand the reach of travel protection.”

The Supreme Court bench made it clear that the direction was mandatory and warned that the Railway Board would be directly accountable for any failure to comply. The order followed a plea filed in the wake of the June 2023 Odisha train accident, seeking a commission of inquiry into the crash, which the petitioner attributed to the non-implementation of the Kavach train protection system.

Manas Kapoor, Business Head – Travel Insurance at Policybazaar, said the decision underscored the importance of travel insurance as an essential safeguard rather than an optional add-on. “For millions of Indians who rely on railways as an affordable and accessible mode of transport, insurance at an affordable premium can provide crucial financial support to passengers and their families in the event of unforeseen accidents.”

The direction is also likely to give a fillip to one of the least-penetrated segments of the general insurance market. General insurers collected ₹106.10 crore in premiums from domestic travel insurance in FY25 while premiums from overseas travel insurance stood at ₹1,266.98 crore. The general insurance industry reported total premiums of ₹3.11 lakh crore in FY25. Travel insurance figures for FY26 are yet to be published.

The industry recorded gross premiums of just ₹17.34 crore under the Government Flagship Personal Accident Scheme for IRCTC travel insurance covering 421 million e-ticket passengers.

Rao said the direction could transform travel insurance from an optional and often overlooked product into an integral part of the travel journey. “Embedding affordable protection at the point of ticket purchase could improve awareness, lower barriers to adoption and demonstrate the relevance of insurance to everyday traveLlers,” he said.