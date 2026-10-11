Earlier this year, as the generative AI wave began changing how students learn, BITSoM dean Saravanan Kesavan made a bold case: if there is one higher education programme structurally insulated from automation, it is the MBA, because human judgement and organisational leadership are and will remain irreplaceable.

Yet, a newly unveiled EFMD x BITSoM Global Perspectives Survey reveals that while the management degree may be inherently AI-proof, business schools themselves are facing an execution test. Released during BITSoM’s inaugural All-India Deans Conference in Mumbai under the aegis of BITS Pilani, the survey highlights that 73% of Indian B-school leaders expect AI to drive substantial or fundamental transformation across management education.

The high-level gathering — convening leadership from over 30 Indian institutions alongside global deans from Cornell, USC Marshall, Johns Hopkins, Durham, and Nanyang — revealed a paradox. Despite broad ambition, institutional responses lag: among leaders anticipating fundamental disruption, nearly 38% remain stuck in passive observation or early experimentation stages.

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In addition, 59% of Indian deans pinpoint changing employer expectations and evolving graduate roles as their primary anxiety, closely followed by shifts in market demand for traditional MBAs at 54%. Navigating this era has also brought AI governance, privacy, and responsible use to the forefront as the hardest operational hurdle for 41% of respondents, tightly packed alongside curriculum redesign (36%) and building faculty capabilities (32%).

Weighing in on these macro shifts, Prof Kesavan noted that management education is at an inflection point requiring leaders who can navigate complexity with both rigor and responsibility. Global voices echoed the sentiment. Prof Vishal Gaur, dean at Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, emphasised that integrating AI should elevate human reasoning rather than surrender strategic judgement to automated systems, urging students to double down on critical analysis and original thought.

Similarly, Prof Jun Yang, dean of Nanyang Business School, stressed that management education must transcend transactional skill delivery to develop leaders with the courage to question status-quo practices. Adding to the discourse, Prof Kieran Fernandes, executive dean of Durham University Business School, underscored that academic excellence and teaching must reinforce one another, with cutting-edge research directly informing classroom pedagogy and global multi-dimensional partnerships.

Beyond AI integration, the survey underscores a major strategic pivot: 91% of B-school leaders now prioritise multidimensional international partnerships — encompassing joint research, faculty exchanges, and industry-linked initiatives — over traditional standalone student mobility programmes (9%). Institutional reputation (85%) and faculty quality (80%) dictate partner choice, while mutual value creation (60%) and funding (45%) determine viability.

The consensus underscores that future-ready B-schools must operate as agile ecosystems deeply connected with industry, moving from research merely about India to generating pioneering management frameworks from India.