It is no longer news that students are using artificial intelligence (AI) as a round-the-clock tutor. What is news — and what a recent EY-Parthenon and FICCI report shows — is how ill-equipped higher education institutions are to handle this shift. Titled ‘From AI Adoption to Readiness: Preparing Indian Higher Education for the AI era’, the report, released last week, says that while AI is rapidly becoming a core part of how students learn, research, write, and prepare for work, higher education institutions are struggling to keep pace with the scale and speed of adoption.

Academia has treated AI primarily as a compliance challenge — a matter of updating anti-plagiarism guidelines or setting up token committees. But insights drawn from over 61 stakeholders across 23-plus institutions point to a deeper structural failure: an implementation gap where policies exist on paper, but rarely translate into classroom practices.

Assistance versus over-reliance

Students are outsourcing heavy structural lifting to algorithms, creating a grey zone where the line between assistance and intellectual over-reliance blurs. Avantika Tomar, partner and Education Sector leader, EY-Parthenon India, said that the biggest shift is that students need to ensure the content is valid and relevant to what is being asked. “The thinking cannot be outsourced, even if the research can be,” she said. “AI can assist with gathering information, but critical thinking, judgement, and contextualisation remain your responsibility.”

The IIM Bangalore experiment

But some forward-thinking institutions are showing how the paradigm can shift. Rather than banning generative tools, progressive experiments — such as a recent initiative at IIM Bangalore where faculty integrated custom GenAI platforms into exams to test critical thinking and prompt evaluation (read our story here: https://tinyurl.com/34a3xutj) — demonstrate how assessments can evolve to measure true reasoning over rote memory.

Unfortunately, these remain isolated pockets, and mass institutions are still struggling how to respond to this AI shift.

For industry, however, AI readiness is increasingly being defined by more than familiarity with individual tools. Employer interviews suggest that organisations value graduates who combine strong subject fundamentals with the ability to frame problems, evaluate AI-generated outputs, distinguish useful evidence from noise, and apply judgement in deciding when AI should or should not be used. As AI makes high-quality output easier to generate, employers are placing greater emphasis on the reasoning and understanding behind the final answer.

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Next phase of education reform

The EY-Parthenon and FICCI report calls for the next phase of higher education reform to focus on AI readiness rather than AI adoption alone. This will require institutions to move beyond generic policies and one-off training towards discipline-specific faculty development, redesigned assessment, stronger governance, and clearer student guidance. Industry, in turn, will need to move beyond recruitment and advisory-board participation towards deeper collaboration on workplace problems, curricula and work-based learning.

Ultimately, success will not be measured by how extensively AI is used by an institute or students, but by whether it strengthens students’ ability to think, reason, and exercise judgement independently in an AI-driven world.