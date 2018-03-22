SITA to install baggage management technology at 13 more airports

According to AAI chairman Guruprasad Mahapatra, as passenger traffic increases across India, there is a need to adopt smarter ways of managing airports and smart technology is the answer. (Reuters)

Global airlines IT solutions major SITA today announced the expansion of its high-tech baggage management solution to 13 more AAI-run airports in the country, which is expected to reduce baggage mishandling. The technology named BagManager will be installed in Trivandrum, Calicut, Mangalore, Tirupati, Madurai, Goa, Lucknow, Jaipur, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Trichy and Ahmedabad airports by mid-2018, according to Maneesh Jaikrishna, vice president – Indian subcontinent, eastern and southern Africa, SITA. SITA is already providing this technology at Kolkata and Chennai airports. “The adoption of new technology will provide these 15 airports with real-time information on the status of passengers’ baggage,” Jaikrishna said at the two-day SITA Air Transport IT Summit, which began here today.

As part of the expanded agreement, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will also deploy SITA Airport Management Solution (AMS) to Goa and Lucknow airports, which will allow the airports access to real-time data to better anticipate, plan and control their operations, SITA said. At present, 10 AAI-run airports are already using this technology.

According to AAI chairman Guruprasad Mahapatra, as passenger traffic increases across India, there is a need to adopt smarter ways of managing airports and smart technology is the answer. “SITA’s experience in India and its solutions make it possible to manage our network of airports in a more efficient and effective way, delivering a better service to our passengers while accommodating rapidly rising passenger numbers,” he said.