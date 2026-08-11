If you are planning to apply for a New Zealand visitor visa, a big change is coming up related to the process of applying. If you have been using the old system for visitor visa applications, you need to be aware of some important changes.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced that from 24 September 2026, applications for most visitor visas will only be accepted through its enhanced Immigration Online system. The old online system, which many applicants still use today, is being progressively phased out.

What’ the Change

INZ first introduced enhanced Immigration Online back in 2021, and since then, it has been steadily moving more visa categories onto this newer platform. The latest shift will happen on 24 August 2026, when Group and Tour Escort visitor visa applications move over. After that, most visitor visas will be available through the enhanced system.

INZ says enhanced Immigration Online is now its preferred system for receiving visitor visa applications, and closing the older forms will help it focus on a more efficient and effective process for both applicants and staff.

Key Dates You Need To Know

From 24 September 2026: You will no longer be able to start new applications for most visitor visas in the old system. Any new application for these visa types must go through enhanced Immigration Online instead.

If you already have a draft application in the old system, you need not worry as you can still complete and submit it. And if you have already submitted your application, there is no need to resubmit it. INZ has also confirmed it will be reaching out directly to people who currently have draft applications pending.

From 8 October 2026: This is when things get more final. The specified visa application forms will close completely in the old system, and any draft applications still sitting there will be deleted.

If you have not submitted your application by then, you will need to start fresh in enhanced Immigration Online.

However, if you have already submitted an application before this date, you will still be able to access it in the old system to upload documents or respond to any requests from INZ, right up until a decision is made and communicated to you.

Which Visas Are Affected

The list of visitor visa categories moving to enhanced Immigration Online is extensive, and includes commonly used visas like the standard Visitor Visa, Business Visitor Visa, and Academic Visitor Visa, along with several more specific categories such as the Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa, Medical Treatment Visitor Visa, and Sports Events Visitor Visa, among others.

What’s Not Changing

Not every visitor visa is affected by this round of changes. A group of visas, including the Partner of Military, Child of Military, Partner of a Student, Child of a Student, Partner of a Worker, and Child of a Worker visitor visas, already moved to the enhanced system back in June 2026. INZ says applications submitted through the enhanced system for these categories will be prioritised for assessment.

Meanwhile, two visa types are staying put for now: the Partner of a New Zealander Visitor Visa and the Child of a New Zealander Visitor Visa. These will continue to be available in the old system until they too are eventually transitioned.

What You Should Do

If you are planning to apply for an affected visitor visa, it’s worth starting your application in enhanced Immigration Online sooner rather than later, especially if your visa type is among those closing on 24 September. And if you already have a draft sitting in the old system, keep an eye out for communication from INZ, or better, complete and submit it before the October cutoff to avoid losing your progress.

How to Apply for a Visa Online

Here is an overview of the online visa application process including how to choose a visa, the photos and file formats you need to upload, and how to pay online.

Step 1: Decide which visa to apply for

Select the right visa option to make sure you apply for the correct one. You should also check the requirements you need to meet for each visa, the application process, and how long it may take. You can also use the ‘visa search and comparison tool’ to find and compare visas.

Step 2: Prepare your documents

During the application, upload documents and photos that demonstrate compliance with visa requirements. This includes a visa-compliant photo of yourself, medical and police certificates in English, and any other relevant supporting documents in English, along with original or certified copies. The exact supporting documentation needed varies depending on your specific situation and visa type.

Check if you are required to get a police certificate and include it with your visa application. For some online visa applications, you only need to provide medical certificates after the application if it is required for them. This could be a few days after you submit your application.

Step 3: Create a RealMe account

For most visas you need a RealMe account before you can access the online application. However, for Working Holiday Visas and expressions of interest for Skilled Migrant Category Visas, you do not need a RealMe account.

Step 4: Complete your online application and pay

To proceed, upload supporting documents and photographs, and pay the fee using a credit card (Mastercard, Visa, or UnionPay).

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Readers should verify current requirements directly with Immigration New Zealand or consult a licensed immigration adviser before making application decisions. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.