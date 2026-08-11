NBCC reported a 17.01% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q1FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 158.01 crore, from Rs 135.03 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations of NBCC declined 5.56% YoY to Rs 2,259.53 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 2,392.49 crore in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis, NBCC’s net profit declined sharply by 37.67%, while revenue declined 50.45% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 4,559.80 crore reported in Q4FY26.

NBCC declares interim dividend

The NBCC board declared its first interim dividend of Rs 0.15 per share for FY27. The company has fixed August 17 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the payout.

The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.46 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. August 28 has been fixed as the record date for the final dividend.

NBCC will hold its 66th Annual General Meeting on September 11.

NBCC plans REIT subsidiary

NBCC has also given in-principle approval to set up a wholly owned subsidiary as a special purpose vehicle for activities related to a proposed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

The proposal will require approval from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

About NBCC

NBCC (India) is a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The company primarily operates across three business segments — Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC), and Real Estate. Its PMC business is the largest contributor to revenue and involves executing infrastructure and redevelopment projects for government and other institutional clients. NBCC also undertakes residential and commercial real estate projects and EPC works across various sectors. The company has a presence across India and overseas markets and has been involved in several large-scale government infrastructure and redevelopment projects.