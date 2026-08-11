Hardik Pandya’s value to Mumbai Indians is becoming a more complicated calculation. On paper, the case for a change is straightforward. Mumbai finished ninth in IPL 2026, winning four of their 14 league matches, after also missing the playoffs in 2024 and reaching the Playoffs in 2025. Pandya has been captain since returning to the franchise in 2024.

But the player at the centre of the trade market is not valued only through his recent batting numbers. Pandya remains one of the few Indian cricketers who can contribute as a middle-order batter, a seam bowler and a leader. That combination has a direct effect on squad construction: a franchise can use an Indian player in that role and preserve one of its overseas slots for another specialist.

That is why the emerging interest from Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders matters. Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals have also been linked with Pandya, although those associations remain at the level of reported interest rather than a confirmed deal. Recent reports have also indicated that Mumbai have not committed to making him available, even as conversations between franchises have taken place.

The trade question, therefore, is not simply where Hardik Pandya could go. It is what Hardik Pandya is worth to Mumbai Indians and what another franchise would have to surrender to make the deal worthwhile.

The number that makes the trade difficult

Pandya’s recent IPL batting figures do not resemble the returns that made him one of the league’s most sought-after all-rounders. He scored 216 runs in IPL 2024, 224 in 2025 and 206 in 2026, according to season records. His strike rate, however, remained considerably higher than his run totals suggest: he scored at more than 150 in 2024 and 2025, before finishing 2026 at around 135. He also continued to contribute with the ball.

Those numbers explain why a trade is even being discussed. They do not, however, explain why multiple franchises would be interested. For that, Mumbai have to look at the player profile rather than one column in the scorecard.

An Indian seam-bowling all-rounder who can bat in the middle order is difficult to replace. If a franchise acquires an overseas equivalent, it consumes one of its four overseas slots. Pandya does not. That flexibility can be worth more than his raw batting average.

It is also why the comparison with his Gujarat Titans years remains relevant. Pandya led Gujarat to the IPL title in their first season in 2022 and then took them to the final in 2023. His switch to Mumbai before the 2024 season was itself a major trade, with Cameron Green subsequently moving from Mumbai to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Three years later, the question has effectively come full circle. Mumbai now have to decide whether the Pandya experiment should continue or whether his remaining market value is greater as a trade asset than as the captain of their next team.

Why CSK makes sense and why it may not be simple

Chennai Super Kings are an obvious name whenever an established Indian player becomes available.

The franchise is coming out of a difficult rebuilding phase, and its 2026 squad already contains several all-rounders, including Shivam Dube, while its bowling group includes players such as Rahul Chahar, Noor Ahmad and Matt Henry.

Pandya would change the balance of that squad. He would give Chennai a middle-order Indian power option while also providing a seam-bowling option. That combination could allow the franchise to use its overseas slots differently.

There is also the leadership question. CSK currently lists Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain, while the franchise has said that its next coaching decision would precede serious thinking about its future plans. Its CEO Kasi Viswanathan has publicly indicated that CSK had not yet begun applying its mind to a Pandya move and was first focused on appointing a coach. That makes reports of a ready-made CSK package for Pandya difficult to treat as a completed negotiation.

The interest may be real. The structure of the deal is much less certain. And that distinction matters. A trade involving Pandya would require Chennai to give Mumbai players who solve problems for the five-time champions today, not merely players who happen to fit the headline value of the deal.

The Cameron Green problem for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders present a different proposition. KKR already spent heavily on an all-rounder at the 2026 auction, paying ₹25.20 crore for Cameron Green, the highest winning bid for an overseas player in IPL auction history. That makes Green the obvious name whenever a potential KKR-Pandya trade is discussed.

But it also creates a problem for Mumbai. Green’s value to KKR is not merely his auction price. He is an overseas player whose availability has to be considered alongside Australia’s international calendar. The Ashes are scheduled around the IPL period next year, making availability an important part of any assessment of his value.

For Mumbai, replacing an Indian seam-bowling all-rounder with an overseas all-rounder could therefore solve one problem while creating another. It would also change the way MI use their overseas combination. That is why the reported suggestion of Green being part of a KKR package cannot be viewed simply as ₹25.20 crore versus Hardik Pandya.

The IPL trade market does not work like an auction price comparison. It works through squad balance.

What Mumbai Indians would actually need

This is where the trade becomes particularly interesting. The indications around Mumbai’s position are that they would want more than a like-for-like replacement. Reports have suggested that MI would prefer a package that strengthens both batting and bowling.

That would make sense given the shape of their 2026 squad. Mumbai already have Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma and several other batting options. Their bowling attack includes Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, but the franchise also had to make injury replacements during the season, including Keshav Maharaj for Mitchell Santner.

The ideal trade, from Mumbai’s perspective, would therefore not necessarily be another star. It would be two pieces that improve the XI. That is also why Ravichandran Ashwin’s take is interesting.

The former India all-rounder recently suggested that if Mumbai were to trade Pandya to KKR, they should insist on receiving Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh. His proposal was his own assessment rather than an indication of an agreed deal, but it illustrates the scale of return required if MI were to strengthen a direct rival.

Rana would address the Indian pace component. Rinku solve the Indian middle-order finishing component. Together, they would give Mumbai two Indian players rather than simply replacing Pandya with another all-rounder. Whether KKR would actually consider such a package is a separate question.

KKR’s 2026 squad includes both Rana and Rinku, alongside Green, Sunil Narine and other key players. That is precisely why a deal involving those names would be difficult.

The Axar Patel equation

There is another route that has reportedly entered the discussion: Delhi Capitals and Axar Patel. From Mumbai’s perspective, Axar would represent a different kind of return.

He is not a direct Pandya replacement. He is a left-arm spinner who can bat, has international experience and has captained an IPL side. A player of that profile could change Mumbai’s balance, particularly if the franchise wanted greater flexibility in the middle overs. The potential attraction is structural.

Mumbai could use an Indian all-round option without spending an overseas slot, while reshaping the combination around Bumrah and their overseas fast bowlers. But, again, there is no confirmed evidence that an Axar-for-Pandya deal is close.

The same applies to reported possibilities involving Yashasvi Jaiswal from Rajasthan Royals or Nicholas Pooran from Lucknow Super Giants. These names illustrate the type of player Mumbai could theoretically target, but they should not be presented as agreed trade negotiations.

The Yashasvi and Pooran possibilities show the problem

A Pandya trade becomes difficult because his value is not identical for every franchise. For Rajasthan, a Pandya deal would mean giving up an established top-order Indian batter if Jaiswal were involved.

For Lucknow, it could mean surrendering one of the IPL’s most destructive left-handed T20 batters if Pooran were involved. Neither is an easy swap. Pooran, for instance, scored 524 runs in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 196.25. That makes him a high-value asset in his own right. So does Jaiswal, whose 559 runs in the same season came at a strike rate of 159.71.

For Mumbai to acquire either player, the trade would have to make sense not just for MI but for the franchise giving up the player. That is why the market may ultimately narrow down to a smaller group of realistic packages.

The previous Pandya trade offers a clue

There is an important precedent.

When Pandya moved from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai before IPL 2024, the deal did not happen in isolation. Mumbai subsequently traded Cameron Green to RCB, creating the financial room for the Pandya move. It was a chain of transactions driven by squad construction rather than a simple exchange of two players.

That history is useful because it shows what makes a major IPL trade possible. The headline player is only one part of the equation.

Purse requirements, retention decisions, overseas slots, positional needs and the willingness of both franchises to surrender valuable players all have to line up.

The Pandya situation is more complicated still because Mumbai are not dealing with a player whose value is rising. They are deciding whether to trade a player whose market value remains high despite a period of inconsistent returns.

The biggest risk for MI

There is one principle that sits behind almost every major IPL trade: Do not make your rival stronger unless you are certain you are getting stronger too. Pandya’s move to another major franchise would immediately create that dilemma.

If he goes to CSK, Mumbai could strengthen a team with five IPL titles that is trying to rebuild. If he goes to KKR, Mumbai could strengthen a franchise that already invested ₹25.20 crore in Cameron Green and possesses a strong core of Indian players.

That does not mean Mumbai should refuse every trade. It means the return has to compensate for the competitive cost. This is why the question of Pandya’s value cannot be answered by asking how many runs he scored in 2026. The more useful question is: How many players, and what kind of players, would Mumbai need in return to replace what Pandya allows them to do?

A player who still changes the XI

Pandya’s 2026 season was not his strongest. But even during a campaign in which Mumbai struggled, there were reminders of the player he remains. He scored 40 off 22 balls against RCB and finished the season with a 34 off 15 against Rajasthan. The bigger point is that his value does not disappear when the batting numbers fall.

A fit Pandya can bat in the middle order, bowl seam, finish an innings and provide leadership. Those skills allow a franchise to build combinations around him. That is an unusual commodity in the IPL. And it explains why the trade market has not simply moved on from him after one poor Mumbai season.

The decision Mumbai now faces

For Mumbai Indians, there are effectively three options. They can retain Pandya and give the captain another season to rebuild a team that has made only one playoff appearance across the last three editions.

They can trade him for one marquee player who fills an obvious gap. Or they can demand a package that changes the composition of the squad. The third option is the most difficult to execute but potentially the most transformative.

It is also the option that explains why the Pandya trade story has become bigger than CSK versus KKR. The issue is not whether Mumbai can find a buyer.

Reports suggest there is interest. The issue is whether any buyer can offer enough value for Mumbai to accept the loss of an Indian seam-bowling all-rounder who can still change the structure of an XI.

At present, Mumbai have not confirmed that Pandya will be traded, while CSK have publicly indicated that they have not begun serious internal deliberations on the matter. That leaves the most important part of the story unresolved.

What is Hardik Pandya really worth?

The answer may not be a single player, a purse amount or an auction number.

For Mumbai Indians, it could be the difference between rebuilding around Pandya and using his remaining market value to rebuild without him.