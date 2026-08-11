Developers in Gurugram launched just 4,549 luxury housing units in the first half of 2026. That is down from 6,350 units a year earlier. Capital values across the city’s premium residential corridors also settled into a slower, steadier pace of growth after three years of sharp appreciation, according to a report by property consultancy Savills India.

Gurugram luxury housing launches fall 28% in H1 2026

Luxury residential launches in Gurugram declined by 28% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, the report said. Developers pulled back after a period of strong launch activity in recent years, choosing to sell down existing inventory instead.

Golf Course Extension Road (GCER), Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and the Dwarka Expressway together accounted for nearly 70% of all new launches during the period, the report noted. The remaining 30% came from Golf Course Road and New Gurugram.

Demand held up even as supply slowed. The report cited improving infrastructure, a maturing residential ecosystem and continued interest from high-net-worth individuals, non-resident Indians and corporate professionals.

Gurugram luxury property prices rise just 2% as growth moderates

Average capital values of completed properties in Gurugram rose just 2% year-on-year at the city level in the first half of 2026, the report said. Golf Course Road, one of the more mature micromarkets, actually saw a 2% decline for completed properties. It still commands the highest per square foot rates in the city.

Dwarka Expressway was the best performer among completed properties, posting 6% annual growth. The report linked this to improving connectivity and social infrastructure in the corridor. New Gurugram and the GCER-SPR belt grew more modestly, at 3% and 2%.

The under-construction segment showed a similar pattern. Capital values there rose just 1% year-on-year at the city level. Golf Course Road led with 2% growth. Dwarka Expressway and GCER-SPR each grew 1%. New Gurugram stayed largely flat compared with the first half of 2025.

According to the report, completed properties across key micromarkets had still logged a compound annual growth rate of 11% to 13% between 2022 and H1 2026.

Delhi luxury property prices rise as plot and independent floor values climb

Delhi’s luxury market followed a different trajectory. The report said plot values in the city rose 6% year-on-year, led by South-West at 12% and South-Central at 11%. Central-2, South-East and Central-1 recorded smaller gains of 4%, 3% and 1%.

Independent floors did better still. Average capital values for floors rose 15% year-on-year at the city level, the report said. South-Central led this segment with 25% growth, up sharply from 9% a year earlier. Central-1 followed at 14%, while Central-2 and South-West each rose 13%. South-East gained 10%.

Rents in Delhi climbed 10% year-on-year, the report said. South-Central again led, at 14%, followed by Central-1 at 10%, South-East at 9% and South-West at 6%.

Gurugram plot prices rise 11%, while luxury home rents jump 10%

Even as apartment prices cooled, plots in Gurugram kept climbing. Average capital values of plots rose 11% year-on-year at the city level, the report said. Dwarka Expressway was the standout again, at 16%. GCER-SPR and New Gurugram grew 12% each. Golf Course Road, limited by land availability, rose a more modest 3%.

Average rents across Gurugram rose 10% year-on-year, the report said. Dwarka Expressway led at 22%, followed by Golf Course Road at 11%. New Gurugram and GCER-SPR posted smaller gains of 3% and 2%.

Among the deals recorded during the period, the report cited the sale of three apartments, two 3-BHK units and one 4-BHK unit, spread across 10,000 sq ft, in a forest-themed mixed-use development on Dwarka Expressway, for Rs 23 crore. It also noted the sale of a premium senior-living residence for Rs 3.5 crore.

Gurugram luxury housing market outlook: Developers expected to stay cautious

The report expected Gurugram’s luxury residential market to stay broadly stable through the second half of 2026.

Developers are expected to stick to premium launches in locations that already have proven demand, while going slow on new projects elsewhere. The report said this cautious approach to supply, combined with steady interest from domestic buyers and NRIs, should keep the market stable and make a sharp price correction in the luxury segment unlikely.