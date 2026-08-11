Renewable energy firm KPI Green Energy posted a year-on-year decline of nearly 15% in its profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter of financial year 2027 to Rs 94.63 crore from Rs 111.31 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company’s share price fell nearly 8% following the announcement of its financial results.

KPI Green said the profit decline was driven by geopolitical uncertainties and cost pressure. Elevated depreciation and financing-related expenses also put pressure on the company’s bottom line growth, it added. Sequentially, its profit contracted 39% from Rs 155.47 crore reported in the preceding March quarter.

The Surat-based firm reported its consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 at Rs 693.84 crore, rising 15% YoY against Rs 602.94 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On-year topline growth was driven by sustained execution momentum across the Company’s renewable energy portfolio and a higher contribution from its core business verticals, the company said.

However, on a sequential basis, its revenue declined nearly 13% from Rs 795.80 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

EBITDA rises 21% YoY

On the operational front, its EBITDA for the April-June quarter came at Rs 262 crore, rising around 21% YoY from Rs 217 crore reported in the quarter ended June 2025. The growth by dirven by greater operating scale, favourable operating leverage and disciplined cost management, the company said.

“KPI Green Energy Limited carried forward its healthy growth trajectory into Q1 FY 2026–27, underpinned by consistent delivery across its solar, wind and hybrid renewable energy businesses. The quarter’s performance mirrors the Company’s widening IPP asset base, deepening EPC execution strengths, a robust project pipeline and rising engagement across the broader renewable energy value chain,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

KPI Green Energy share price

Following the announcement of its financial results, the company’s stock fell nearly 8% in Tuesday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, its share price has declined by 15%, while over the past six months it has fallen by more than 19%.