Jaipur is set for a major expansion of its metro network, with the second phase of the project moving towards implementation. The new corridor will bring metro connectivity to several parts of the city that are currently not served by the existing network, including Harmada, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Todi Mod and the airport area.

The Union Cabinet approved Jaipur Metro Phase 2 in April 2026. The Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), which is implementing the project, finally invited bids for one of the first construction packages.

The new Phase 2 will add a new North-South connection to Jaipur’s existing East-West metro line. Here’s a look at the project cost, route, stations and the areas that are set to benefit.

₹13,037 crore project moves towards construction

Jaipur Metro Phase 2 has been approved at a total cost of ₹13,037.66 crore. The project is being implemented by RMRCL, a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan.

As part of the latest development, RMRCL recently invited bids for the design and construction of an elevated viaduct and 12 elevated stations, including architectural finishing works.

The stations covered under this package are Collectorate, Panipech, Ambabari, Chomu Puliya, Vidhyadhar Nagar Sector-2, Vidhyadhar Nagar, VKI Road No. 5, VKI Road No. 9, VKI Road No. 14, Harmada, Harmada Ghati and Todi Mod.

41-km North-South route: Prahladpura to Todi Mod

The Jaipur Metro Phase 2 corridor will stretch for 41 km between Prahladpura and Todi Mod and will have 36 stations. Unlike the existing East-West corridor, the new line will run along Jaipur’s North-South axis.

It is planned to link residential neighbourhoods with major employment, commercial, industrial and institutional destinations.

The corridor will also include underground stations in the airport area, while other sections will largely be elevated.

Harmada, Vidhyadhar Nagar and VKI to get metro access

The northern part of the corridor will cover several densely developed areas and important activity centres. The route includes Vidhyadhar Nagar, VKI and Harmada, with stations planned at different locations along the stretch.

The inclusion of VKI is significant for people travelling to and from the industrial and commercial areas located around the zone.

The corridor will continue towards Harmada Ghati and Todi Mod, giving residents in these areas access to the city’s expanding metro network.

Airport, Sitapura and Tonk Road also on the network

The benefits of Phase 2 will extend beyond the northern section. The project is planned to connect major destinations such as Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital and Stadium, and Ambabari.

The airport section will have underground stations, providing a dedicated metro connection to the airport area.

Connectivity to Sitapura and other major employment zones could also make the metro more useful for people travelling to work, while links with hospitals and other institutions could improve access for daily visitors.

How Phase 2 will add to Jaipur Metro’s existing network

Jaipur’s existing metro service operates between Mansarovar and Badi Chaupar on an East-West corridor. It covers around 11.64 km and has 11 stations.

The existing line connects residential and commercial areas with the central part of Jaipur, including the city’s historic walled area. Phase 2 will add the missing North-South link, allowing the metro network to reach a much larger part of the city.

The two corridors together are expected to create a more integrated public transport system.