Qatar Airways plans to start airline in India with 100 planes

A leading Gulf carrier, Qatar Airways has been exploring investment opportunities in India, one of the fastest growing in the world. (Reuters)

Qatar Airways has plans to launch an airline in India with at least 100 planes, the airline’s chief executive Akbar Al Baker said today. Addressing a press meet in Toulouse, France, Baker did not disclose what kind of type aircraft would be deployed once it starts an airline in India. It was in March 2017 that Baker first mentioned about its plans for a carrier in India. “I will not tell you what types of aeroplanes we will deploy in India but as you may remember we said that we will launch an airline in India which will have a fleet of at least 100 aircraft,” he said.

A video link of the press meet was posted by the airline on its Twitter handle. A leading Gulf carrier, Qatar Airways has been exploring investment opportunities in India, one of the fastest growing in the world. Last December, the airline had said it would like to add more flights to India in the future as the country is an economic superpower and an important destination for it.

In March last year, Baker had said Qatar Airways plans to set up an airline in India along with the Gulf nation’s sovereign wealth fund. India has permitted foreign investors, barring foreign airlines, to own up to 100 per cent stake in local carriers.