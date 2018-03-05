This start-up is providing a checkout-free solution for shops

AiFi’s founding team includes research scientists from Apple and Google X, PhDs from top universities, world champions in ACM and gold medallists in IOI.

AiFi, a tech start-up based in Santa Clara, California, has introduced a scalable checkout-free solution for stores. Using AI, sensor and camera networks and seamless system integration, AiFi is empowering all stores so they can move towards a checkout-free future and remain competitive, while significantly improving the shopping experience for consumers.

AiFi’s founding team includes research scientists from Apple and Google X, PhDs from top universities, world champions in ACM and gold medallists in IOI.

AiFi’s checkout-free solution follows the launch of Amazon’s cashless, cashier-free Go convenience store in Seattle. But unlike Amazon Go, AiFi claims its AI, sensor and camera network-based system can scale from a small mom-and-pop store all the way up to a big retailer.

“Our solution helps stores run more efficiently and provides customers with a better shopping experience. Run in, grab what you need and continue with your day. Easier for shoppers and more insights and real-time statistics for stores so they can better serve customers and manage operations,” the company said in a statement.