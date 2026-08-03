Indian Railways has temporarily withdrawn the halt of 13 Rajasthan-bound trains at Delhi Cantt railway station for around 70 days due to redevelopment work at the station, according to Indianexpress.com.

The temporary arrangement has been made to facilitate platform upgradation as part of the ongoing station modernisation project.

According to The Indian Express, which cited Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway, the change affects trains operating on the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Rewari section due to redevelopment work at Delhi Cantt railway station.

The national transporter has imposed a traffic block to carry out upgradation of Platforms 2 and 3, requiring temporary changes in train operations until the work is completed.

13 trains affected by temporary halt suspension

The temporary suspension of the Delhi Cantt halt will impact 13 trains connecting Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra with Delhi and other parts of the country. While most services will skip the station from August 1 to October 13, a few trains will join the revised schedule from different dates in August.

The affected trains include the Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express (22481), Jaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Double Decker (12985), Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jan Shatabdi (12065), Jaisalmer-Kathgodam Ranikhet Express (15013), Udaipur City-New Jalpaiguri Express (19601), Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bhuj Express (20984) and Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ajmer Jan Shatabdi (12066), all of which will bypass Delhi Cantt between August 1 and October 13.

The Barmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express (20487) will not halt at the station from August 3, while the Bhuj-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express (20983) will follow the revised schedule from August 4. The Bandra Terminus-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express (22949), Sabarmati-Varanasi Express (20963), Bikaner-Howrah Express (12372) and Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bandra Terminus Express (22950) will skip Delhi Cantt from August 5 or August 6 until October 13, depending on their originating station and departure schedule.

Passengers travelling on these services have been advised to take note of the temporary change while planning their journeys, as the trains will continue to pass through Delhi Cantt without stopping during the redevelopment period.