The Indian Railways reported massive performance improvement in online ticket booking performance following the launch of the IRCTC Beta Website. The data now shows faster Tatkal bookings and increased adoption of digital reservations.

The revamped platform, introduced on July 15, 2026, is part of the Railways’ ongoing effort to modernise its online ticketing system and improve the passenger experience.

According to Indian Railways, a comparison of booking data before and after the launch showed more than a 5% increase in bookings completed within the three-minute Tatkal window, a 3% improvement in the five-minute booking window and over a 2% increase in bookings completed within 30 minutes. The share of online ticket bookings also rose to 89.84% in July 2026, highlighting the growing reliance on digital reservations.

The revamped platform has also helped reduce the load on the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) by encouraging more users to book tickets online.

Designed to simplify the booking experience

Launched by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the Beta Website introduces a redesigned interface focused on improving usability rather than simply changing the platform’s appearance. The website features a modern layout with structured information, allowing users to navigate the reservation process more efficiently.

One of the key improvements is the ability to view seat availability across multiple travel classes—including Sleeper, AC 3 Tier and AC 2 Tier—on a single screen. This enables passengers to compare options without navigating across multiple pages, making ticket selection quicker and easier.

Based on user feedback, IRCTC has also reduced repetitive CAPTCHA prompts and intrusive pop-up messages that previously interrupted the booking process. The changes are aimed at making online reservations smoother, particularly during high-demand periods such as Tatkal booking hours.

The revamped platform has been introduced with the objective of:

a) Improving User Interface.

b) Enhance User Experience.

c) Provide a seamless and elevated experience of ticket booking and allied activities on the NGeT IRCTC Platform.

Part of Indian Railways’ digital transformation

The IRCTC Beta Website marks another step in Indian Railways’ broader digital transformation programme. Developed by IRCTC, a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, the platform is intended to make railway reservations faster, simpler and more reliable while creating a foundation for future technology upgrades.

The overhauling of the website is an ongoing process and the platform will continue to be refined based on passenger feedback. Future updates are expected to further improve performance, usability and the overall digital booking experience.

With online reservations accounting for nearly 90% of bookings, Indian Railways is increasingly focusing on digital platforms to meet rising passenger demand. The latest improvements indicate a shift towards faster, more user-friendly ticket booking while reducing friction in one of the country’s busiest online reservation systems.