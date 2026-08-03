Afcons Infrastructure has secured two new contracts worth close to Rs 900 crore in July, the company said in an exchange filing, as the Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm continues to build out its order book in the domestic urban infrastructure space.

Afcons Infrastructure wins new orders

In a communication to the filings, Afcons said the two wins had been received in the normal course of business. The company did not name the specific projects or the awarding authorities in the disclosure.

According to the press release, the two contracts further consolidate Afcons’ position in India’s urban infrastructure sector. The company did not break down the individual value of each project, stating only that the combined worth was nearly Rs 900 crore.

About Afcons Infrastructure

Afcons Infrastructure is the flagship engineering and construction arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, with a history spanning more than six decades. The company has executed a range of technologically complex EPC projects in India and abroad, and currently has operations across 31 countries spanning South Asia, Africa, the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States, as per the filing.

The company pointed to its standing in the latest Engineering News-Record (ENR) survey, which places it among the top 140 international contractors globally. Afcons was ranked 12th in the bridges category and 8th in marine and ports in the same survey.

Afcons Infrastructure share price

Afcons Infrastructure’s share price was up 1.38% as of intraday on August 3, 2026. The company’s share price was down 10.93% in the past month. Furthermore, it has been down 32.22% in the past year.