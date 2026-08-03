To manage the heavy rush of devotees travelling to Deoghar during the ongoing Shravani Mela, Eastern Railway has announced the operation of 16 pairs of unreserved special trains between Bhagalpur in Bihar and Deoghar in Jharkhand.

The additional services are aimed at providing a convenient travel option for pilgrims visiting Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the most important Shiva temples in the country.

The special trains will run on selected dates in August and will stop at several stations en route, benefiting passengers and devotees from nearby towns.

Check out the special train schedule, route, dates and timings.

Bhagalpur–Deoghar Special Train: Schedule, timings

Train No From – To Operation Days Total Services 03412 Bhagalpur – Deoghar Special Aug 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30 16 03411 Deoghar – Bhagalpur Special Aug 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30 16

The Bhagalpur–Deoghar Shravani Mela Special (Train No. 03412) will operate on August 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30, 2026. The train will depart from Bhagalpur at 5:30 pm and reach Deoghar at 9:30 pm on the same day.

In the return direction, the Deoghar–Bhagalpur Shravani Mela Special (Train No. 03411) will run on the same dates. It will leave Deoghar at 10:20 pm and arrive at Bhagalpur at 2:10 am the following day.

Key stoppages along the route

The Bhagalpur–Deoghar Shravani Mela Special will stop at Tikani, Dhauni, Barahat, Murahara, Banka, Katoriya and Chandan stations in both directions. These intermediate halts will make it easier for devotees and other passengers from nearby towns to board the special train without travelling to Bhagalpur or Deoghar.

Extra travel option for devotees

Every year, lakhs of pilgrims travel to Deoghar during the holy month of Shravan to offer prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Temple. The festival witnesses a sharp increase in passenger movement across Bihar and Jharkhand, prompting Indian Railways to introduce additional services.

With these unreserved special trains, Eastern Railway aims to ease the travel rush between Bhagalpur and Deoghar and provide devotees with an affordable and convenient mode of transport during the Shravani Mela.