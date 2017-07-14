WhatsApp latest update: Share all kinds of file now, here’s how; find out more new features,

WhatsApp will now group multiple photos as a gallery.(Image: Reuters)

WhatsApp has come up with an update which will allow you to share all types of file and documents on the app. All you need to do is open the chat window and click on the Attach button. After this, any kind of file will automatically get transferred. However, the Facebook-owned messenger has limited the shared file size to 100MB. The latest update also includes a few more features. This includes swiping up from the in-app camera to see videos and images from the gallery, sending multiple pics as an album, and simpler text formatting. The messaging app will now group multiple photos as a gallery. This feature essentially means that when a user sends five or more photos, they will appear in an album now, rather than one below the other. Meanwhile, WhatsApp will display the first five images as thumbnail photos, with the fifth picture displaying the number of additional photos that have been delivered.

Further text-formatting, which includes bold, strikethrough or it italicises has been made easier by the messaging app. Now users can simply tap and hold text to select the part they want to format. Finally, WhatsApp has introduced various design improvements for voice and video calls. The updates are available for Android and iOS users. You can currently share file types including csv, doc, docx, pdf, ppt, pptx, rtf, txt, xls, xlsx and similar. WhatsApp had introduced Document sharing a little over a year ago. Essentially WhatsApp now lets users share MP3 files, APK files etc.

WhatsApp is one of the world’s largest messaging apps with over a billion users globally. In India, WhatsApp has more than 200 million users, which makes it quite popular here. The app has been steadily adding features to make its platform more useful.

WhatsApp recently added a host of new features like GIF support, easy call forwarding, and ability to share 30 photos/videos on one go. Meanwhile, in another WhatsApp related development, but related to India, Hike Messenger beat the popular app in launching a mobile wallet and UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments for its registered users in India in partnership with Yes Bank. This launch was ahead of the proposed launch of similar services by the much larger multinational rival WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging app has about 20 crore users in India and a launch of a payments app is expected soon.